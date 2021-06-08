Fireplace At Vaishno Devi Shrine Advanced, Money Counting Centre Broken

Vaishno Devi Shrine Fireplace: Some money and paperwork have been destroyed, officers stated

A big fireplace broke out Tuesday night time at a construction located within the Mata Vaishno Devi temple advanced in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

The fireplace – believed to be the results of {an electrical} quick circuit – broke out round 4.15 pm within a money counting room in Kalika Bhavan, which is adjoining to the sanctum sanctorum.

It burned for roughly 45 mins earlier than being introduced below keep watch over at round 5 pm. No deaths or accidents had been reported.

The construction suffered vital injury; visuals from after the hearth used to be put out confirmed it have been totally burned down. Officers say some money and paperwork have been destroyed.

“We were given a decision round 4.30 pm. Preliminary studies counsel the hearth broke out because of electrical (quick)circuit,” Shailender Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police for Reasi district, instructed NDTV.

The preliminary alarm have been sounded via CRPF group of workers stationed there, information company PTI stated.

Visuals from previous within the day have been posted on Twitter and confirmed an enormous plume of black smoke pouring out of the highest flooring of a construction.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh stated he had spoken to the Reasi District Collector and been instructed the placement used to be being resolved.

“Spoke to DC Reasi, S Charandeep Singh, simply now and inquired concerning the fireplace that broke out close to the Vaishno Devi shrine a while again. Fortunately, the whole lot introduced below keep watch over. No main loss reported. On the other hand, protecting an in depth observe for the following couple of hours,” he tweeted.

Additional main points are awaited.

