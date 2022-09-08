Firewall Ultra announcement and trailer for PS VR2: the PlayStation shooter makes the leap to 4K HDR

Enlist as an elite contractor and team up for missions in a multiplayer proposition.

Although we know of the launch of PlayStation VR2 for the beginning of next year, from the Japanese company there are still quite a few details about the premiere of the virtual reality device, including its price and also a good part of the video game catalog that will accompany them in their first months of life. One of them could be Firewall Ultra, the evolution of the shooter seen in PS VR.

First Contact Entertainment presented a multiplayer video game a few hours ago where they seek to challenge their limits after four years of work with Firewall Zero Hour. “Firewall Ultra represents the next evolutionary step in the Firewall saga. We’re taking advantage of the new features PS VR2 has to offer, and we’re excited to preview how we’ve implemented some of them in Firewall Ultra.”

Firewall Ultra will take advantage of PS VR2 Sense technologyWe are thus faced with a title developed with the mind set on getting the most out of Sony’s hardware, and that implies not only betting on providing the user a much higher level of visual fidelity with 4K HDRbut also take advantage of PS VR2 Sense technology features such as eye tracking, which enables intuitive weapon switching and summoning HUD indicators via the cameras built into the VR headset.

Regarding the video game itself, Firewall Ultra sets its story five years after the events of Zero Hour, counting to its credit with new maps and contractorsand a complete redesign of the contents of the original, incorporating new areas and textures for the scenarios.

Additionally, Firewall Ultra will be playable on specific servers, a round system has been integrated so matches will now be best-of-three, and a completely new co-op experience has been introduced. Lastly, plans are promised to release content in various fields on a regular basis. If you want to know more, you can read in 3DJuegos the analysis of Firewall Zero Hour.

