Fireworks in Noida: NGT rules blowing air in Noida, people fiercely fireworks in Diwali

Noida: On the night of Diwali in the National Capital Region Noida, people fiercely fired firecrackers. Although the sale was banned by the NGT, it did not show any effect. Orders were flown openly. People were also arrested by the police administration and the firecrackers sold were also captured. Fireworks were burnt by people on the occasion of Diwali in Noida. The city dwellers came out of the houses and fired fireworks late at night. Seeing the promptness of the police administration, fear certainly appeared in the minds of the people, but secretly crackers on Deepawali were also sold. The police patrolled to stop the sale, and also questioned the shopkeepers. Despite this, many shopkeepers sold crackers.

This time fireworks were also done in the district in a different way, this time people made iron dye, filled potash and used it as firecrackers. That is, fireworks broke out in different places in the district without a match or fire. In place of green firecrackers, illegal crackers were also fired in the district.

The effect of fireworks in the district became clear, a different type of mist started to appear in the air. It was also felt. People also had problems with breathing and eye irritation. Air quality indices also appeared on Deepawali. However, no one is reported to have been injured in the scorching incident during the firecrackers till late in the night.

DCP Rajesh S told, “The shopkeepers who were selling firecrackers were arrested, while the NGT rules were also strictly followed by the police. The police department also appealed people not to burn firecrackers. At the same time, policemen were also monitored overnight in the district. “

On Saturday, two accused selling illegal firecrackers were arrested by Police Sector-24 and Noida Police Station-2. Not only this, the police of Surajpur police station and the Police Knowledge Park police arrested 3 accused, who were illegally selling firecrackers.