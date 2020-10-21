Firing at BJP leader’s nephew’s house, setting fire to car, calling – it was a trailer

Rajasthan: In Bikaner, Rajasthan, fearless miscreants threatened the nephew of BJP General Secretary Mohan Surana and demanded a ransom of five lakh rupees and, after not paying the ransom, fired at his house at one o’clock in the night, then set fire to the car parked outside the house. After 30 minutes of committing the crime, the miscreants said on the phone that it was a trailer, I will shoot you 30 bullets. Also Read – UP Crime News: Dalit girl gangraped at gunpoint after entering her house in Kanpur

The family of Indra Chowk city of Gangahar, General Secretary of BJP, Mohan Surana and his brother Kiranchand Surana, live nearby. For the last few days, a man named Hariom Ramawat was demanding a ransom of five lakh rupees by threatening to kill Narendra Surana, the nephew of the BJP leader, and Narendra refused to give the money. After which the miscreants have given this threat.

According to the information, on Monday night, four masked men, riding on two bikes, reached his house and two people fired five rounds at the house and threw stones, while the masked men on the other bike parked the glass of Narendra's car outside the BJP leader's house. Broke and put petrol and set it on fire. Hearing the sound of firing, when the people came out of the houses, the crooks fled.

On receiving the information of the incident, Gangashahar SHO Arvind Bhardwaj and CO Sadar Pawan Kumar Bhadauria reached the spot and started a search for the miscreants by getting a blockade, but they could not be found. 30 minutes after the incident, the man who demanded the ransom again called on Narendra’s mobile and said that this is a trailer right now, you will shoot me 30 bullets.

During this, the SHO present on the spot talked to him with a mobile, then the crook disconnected the phone. The SHO informed that a case has been registered against Kolayat resident Hariom Ramawat and others and the incident is being investigated.