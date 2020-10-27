Firing in Jashan: Lok Singer and actor Golu Raja shot in the chest, case filed against BJP leader

Baliya: Bhojpuri folk singer and actor Golu Raja was injured after being shot at a party on Monday night in Mahakarpur village of Gadwar police station area of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. Police has registered a case against the BJP leader in this case. Also Read – Bihar: Violent clash between people and police during idol immersion, 1 killed and more than 10 injured

Gadwar police station in-charge of Ballia district, Anil Chandra Tiwari said on Tuesday, “BJP leader Bhanu Dubey’s son had a birthday party last night in Mahakarpur village. The colorful program started with a round of food and drink in the party. Eminent folklorist singer and actor Golu Raja and singer Nisha Upadhyay of Piero in neighboring Bhojpur district of Bihar were presenting singing that firing started during this time. ”Meanwhile, the bullet hit Raja’s arm and hit his chest. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi raised 11 questions before PM Modi’s visit to Bihar, raised the issue of girl child scandal

The in-charge of the police station said that Raja was admitted to a private hospital in Buxar, but after the critical condition, he is being taken to Varanasi for treatment today. Also Read – This state has set an example, rural women are writing new progress …

Tiwari said that on Tuesday, a complaint has been filed in Gadwar police station on the complaint of Sub Inspector Lal Saheb Gautam under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC along with other sections including the provisions of the Pandemic Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005.

The station in-charge said that BJP leader Bhanu Dubey has been charged in the case without organizing administrative permission, breaking prohibitory orders and spreading epidemics. The shooter is being investigated in the birthday party. The BJP leader has not been arrested yet.