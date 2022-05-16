Firing thousands of workers by video call has become fashionable and in this case it is even worse: new mass dismissal

Imagine that you wake up on a Tuesday and have an email from the company where you work saying that they are going to lay off 2,500 people but without specifying who. A while later your company Gmail and Slack accounts are deactivated without notice… That happened to the workers of Carvana, a used car website in the United States.





Just like what happened with Better.com, where the CEO did a Zoom call to 900 people and told them that if they were there it was because they were fired (then the company has been going from bad to worse), there was also Zoom call to confirm they were fired.

“Have a nice day”

That is what Knela Tracy told us, who until a few days ago worked at Carvana. In the Zoom call, also massive, they were told: ‘You are fired (or fired). here is your compensation. Have a good day.” We must remember that a few weeks ago Booking fired 2,700 employees with a pre-recorded video, almost its entire customer service division. It seems a strange trend to not treat workers with respect when it comes to fire them.

A Carvana spokesperson told Protocol that the company had “as many conversations as it could in person,” and that less than half of the 2,500 layoffs were announced via Zoom.

It must be remembered that in Better.com these bad manners caused a lot of discomfort, also among those who remained in the company: after this cold decision, the first great reaction within Better.com was the resignation of three directors. CEO Vishal Garg, after apologizing for this event, decided to take a break.

In Spain we are more protected





It must be said that these dismissals and these Better.com practices can only occur in poorly regulated labor markets, such as the United States or India. In Spain, workers have more rights in this regard. Although if it can be fired collectively, the process is longer and in no case can it be resolved with a video call or an email, as Xataka has analyzed.

Better.com had about 6,000 employees before its first layoff. In Spain, a company of this size is governed by the Workers’ Statute. Article 51 states that dismissing 30 workers or more in companies with more than 300 employees is considered a collective dismissal. In Spain, to carry out a collective dismissal, the company must first communicate in writing (and by a means by which the receipt is accredited, such as a burofax) to the workers or their representatives of their intention to initiate the process.

After this, a consultation period is opened and a negotiating commission must be convened, among other formalities, in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. This is for reflect the reasons for this decision and the date of the layoffs that are planted.

What Better.com did here would be wrongful termination. In the case of this startup, lacking these mechanisms, no one can know if the bad situation of the company is due to the employees, oror fault of some bad management of the remaining directors.