Firm candidate for GOTY 2022: I’ve tried Mario + Rabbids 2 and it’s better than I thought

Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope reinvents the formula of the original adventure from 2017 with a more open and varied proposal, without losing an iota of the madness of the Rabbids and the charm of Mario, Luigi and company. I tell you what I thought of the next big release from Ubisoft for Nintendo Switch in these impressions.

With a month to go until the launch of Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft invited me to their offices in Paris to experience first-hand the new adventure of the rabbids and Super Mario And it’s not just any launch. I still remember when Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was officially announced at E3 2017. It was an emotional moment for several reasons: to see David Soliani, director of the title, crying with emotion in his seat; for seeing Shigeru Miyamoto himself jump onto the Ubisoft stage to present the game, and for seeing the great reaction from fans to an announcement that, just a few months earlier, seemed like the most absurd rumor of the year. Figures never lie. With over 10 million games sold, Mario + Rabbids is one of the most successful “debut” sagas of the Nintendo Switch generation. And it is one whose sequel I really wanted since its announcement.

This can be a double-edged sword, of course. If your expectations are high and a game falls short of them, the disappointment is twice as big. Fortunately, this has not been the case. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has seemed fresh and ambitious, daring, a game that is not satisfied with repeat the success formula of the first and look for new ways to broaden their horizons in the playable. And non-playable, he exudes as much joy and fun as you’d expect from his characters.

I think it’s not necessary to tell you at this point why Mario’s marriage to the rabbids is a successful comic formula, so in these impressions of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope I will focus first and foremost on explaining the playable novelties of the title and My feelings when playing it. To give context, what I was able to try corresponds to the beginning of the game and the first two planets that we will visit, because this time it is time to travel through space, this being a different demo from the extensive gameplay of Mario + Rabbids 2 from Ubisoft Forward.

From the bwaaaaah to the stars

In Mario + Rabbids 2 we embark on a galactic journey to take down an evil entity that corrupts what it touches, called courses, and that has the entire universe in check. His only mistake was the worst he could make: attacking the Mushroom Kingdom. In this way, Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Luigi and Rabbid Peach embark on a spaceship and head towards Cursa’s lair – not without first stopping by planets of all kinds to save their people and refuel the ship. This brings us to the first novelty of the game, and the biggest of all. Removed grid and tile movement system from the first game. Now, the movement of your characters is completely free, both in exploration and in combat.

The exploration of Mario + Rabbids 2 is more open than in the first gameIn the case of exploration, the game worlds have been designed more openly to take advantage of the change, with activities, secrets to find, and side quests scattered around seeking your attention. It is, in its own way, bringing together even more what the first game offered with the approach of Super Mario games in 3D, with some tint – distant – to Super Mario Odyssey. For example, the first world I visited in my demo was a stormy island in the middle of the ocean. I could have followed the “main” path or looked at the map and went straight to the objective as soon as I landed, but nobody does that, right? Instead, I set out to explore at my leisure. On one side were some red coins to collect, elsewhere switches and puzzles appeared hiding treasures. On the shore you run into some NPCs looking for your help to put on a music festival, and in town someone needs you to move some furniture in their house for a reward. There is secondary content everywhere, some larger ones and other small tasks that are solved in a short time, which helps you lose yourself for hours enjoying what the levels offer, without thinking about the mission to complete.

And I do not say it for say. I spent so much time exploring that one of the developers of the title had to tell me to continue with the main mission, or I wouldn’t have time to complete the demo. As open as the worlds are, there are also levels of interiors that act as more traditional dungeons, with puzzles and a more linear development. Without moving away from this first world, my adventures took me to a marine temple inspired by Ancient Greece, but with the touch of the rabbids, in which the combats were interspersed with aquatic puzzles based on moving boxes. If God of War taught me anything, it’s that there’s nothing more Greek than moving boxes.

In the second world of the demo, a wintry, mountainous setting, I instead entered a haunted mansion with labyrinthine corridors and shifting rooms. I’m not going to give specific details of the puzzles. I’ll just say that while none of them were complicated, I thought they added enough variety to the exploration of these interiors to make it fun without breaking the pace. In addition to these puzzles, both indoors and in the open areas of the worlds you will find different obstacles to limit your exploration. For example, a power I unlocked in the second world allowed me to push giant blocks and break through cracked walls to find new paths or secrets. Instead, I ran into several clogged pipes that I had no way to unblock – Mario and Luigi do everything but their job – and that I could surely use with some later ability. This, at least a priori, makes me think that there will be enough incentives in the final game to return to past worlds and complete them 100%.

Call the bwaaambulance

The exploration in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is much more open than in the first game. And the fights? Are they easier now that you’re not limited by a grid? Well, go call the bwaaambulance, why not. At the start of your turn, your character’s range of movement is marked by a white area around you. You can move all your characters within that zone whenever you want, how you want and where you want as long as you don’t attack, or don’t end the turn. That means you have enough freedom to position your characters to chain actions: you start the turn by moving Rabbid Peach to the front, use her as a springboard for Mario to jump and bounce on an enemy, move back with her to go in the opposite direction and use a pipe to flank to another rival, etc. There were times in Kingdom Battle where a turn was like a chess challenge where you had to match every action to the millimeter to succeed. Here you still have to think very carefully about your movements, who is going to do what and how the rival can react, but you are less limited when it comes to executing your plans.

If it maintains the level seen in the demo, it will be a must for 2022Mario + Rabbids moves, like the dash to run over enemies or the team jump, are still available, only now you can hit the same enemy multiple times with your dashes, or keep moving after a jump to move even further. Again, movement continues to be the focus of the combat system. So that the experience does not become too easy with this greater mobility, Ubisoft constantly tries to catch you off foot with its combat design. Levels in which you have to activate levers to open paths, ambushes with long range enemies and melee units, stages with giant fans that send you flying from side to side… You also have to be careful with enemies like bob-ombs, which will explode if they hit you, although you can hit them with a dash and pick them up to Throw them at enemies. Come on, I did not think that Sparks of Hope is going to be easier than the previous game at all, if what I have tried is proof of anything.

The other major change in combat is the combat itself. sparks. They are the “rabbid” version of the sparkles from Super Mario Galaxy, which you can equip to your characters to gain passive and active abilities in combat. A particular flash allowed me to deal fire damage to my weapons, and in turn, made me immune to burns. Another created a toxic area attack around me, great for characters like Rabbid Mario who fight at close range. There was one that increased the defense of all allies within range, and so on. In short, they are powers that you can equip and unequip at will to further define each character’s build, whether you want to specialize in a specific type of damage or in a specific role. And believe me, it is very important to think carefully about who you are going to equip each spark to if you want to win in combat.

Another novelty that I really liked are the new weapons of each character, with some quite interesting. Rabbid Peach, for example, has a homing rocket launcher capable of hitting enemies in cover and Mario, who now wields two pistols, can not only hit two different enemies per turn: if you team jump you can shoot from the air to the Matrix to avoid coverage. Not only that, if you shoot from the air you can still move after attacking, unlike if you attack from the ground. And that opens the door to combos as long as jumping, shooting, stomping on the enemy, bouncing, falling near another enemy, running over them, using your spark to attack and taking cover. This is just one example of the things that can be done with a moderately developed character, because like in the first game, each fighter has their own progression tree with unique abilities.

In general, the characters behave similar to Kingdom Battle. Mario is a versatile fighter able to buff up allies, Rabbid Mario is devastating at close range and has an ability to counter opponents, Rabbid Peach works well in cover and his power allows him to heal allies, etc. Although in my demo I had the chance to try out two of the new characters: Edge and Rabbid Wake. The first is an original character from this installment that you will have already seen in the promotional materials, a fighter with a greatsword worthy of Cloud and an expert in melee: she can do consecutive accelerations to enemies and an area attack (small) by launching his sword while spinning. The second, at the playable level, is a support character designed to harm the opponent: her weapon is a flashing gatling machine gun that annihilates cover, and her special power is putting enemies to sleep by telling them a story. And at the level of personality and design, Rabbid Estela has seemed to me to be the most fun, let Rabbid Peach tremble.

Honestly, what Ubisoft has allowed me to experience from their game has only left me wanting more. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is postulated as a leap forward in everything related to exploration, compared to the first game, and a welcome improvement in combat, which feels fresh again thanks to the sparks, the design of levels and general touch-ups in all its aspects. If the game holds up to what I’ve seen in its first two worlds, I have no doubt that it will be one of the must-play titles this fall. So, if you haven’t played the previous one yet, take a while to review our Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle review.