First class and from outside the area: Juanfer Quintero’s jewel in River Plate’s win against Newell’s

After a very disputed first half at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium, with 18 minutes to go, Juan Fernando Quintero appeared with a jewel to give advantage to River Plate, who beat Newell’s 2-0 in Rosario. The Colombian midfielder took advantage of a big mistake by the local goalkeeper, Mauricio Groveand defined first from outside the area.

The leper goalkeeper received the pass from Willer Firm and was pressured by Julian Alvarezwhich forced the Colombian goalkeeper to serve quickly, but faced with this rush his exit fell short and was anticipated by Quintero, who first, with the inside of his left foot, sent it into the net.

Then, the local goalkeeper made another mistake in the second goal with the cross from Robert Rojas. He threw himself, but could not prevent the ball from entering the goal and allowing Marcelo Gallardo’s team to widen the gap.

With the goal of the Paraguayan River Plate, he settled the dispute and captured his second victory in a row in the Professional League Cup and reached second position in Zone 1, just one point behind Platense, the only leader in the group for now. Last night, the millionaire cast thrashed Patronato 4-1 with a hat-trick from Julián Álvarez and a penalty kick from Juanfer himself.

The Colombian creation midfielder was the figure of the match played at Parque Independencia and since he entered in the second half instead of Tomás Pochettino. The 45 minutes he played were enough for Quintero to be the best footballer of the Rosario night.

After the match, he analyzed that “we knew it was going to be very difficult because of the players they have and because of what they implement on the pitch and I’m happy because we got this win”.

Regarding the goal, he said that “in the first half we saw that the archer at Newell’s was a bit confused and that’s why we went to put pressure on him. There was that pressure and he stayed with me. In a matter of seconds I was able to define. It’s a goal that doesn’t give victory on the pitch”.

“Personally, I feel good and now I’m coming back. The good thing is that the team is helping me and I am helping the team, ”she added about his return.

From his first stage in River Plate there was a topic that was always debated, which is about the minutes he has on the field of play and that perhaps his best performance is when he has to come on from the substitute bench. When asked about the subject, the Colombian indicated that “I really don’t want to talk about it. I’ve been talking about the same thing for three years, the one who enters, the one who plays as a starter… The important thing is that River wins, not that I enter ten or fifteen minutes. The team is the most important thing and that’s what counts”.

Finally, he revealed that Pablo Pérez asked him for the shirt: “I have a lot of respect for him and we have been talking for many years. Respect is shown like this. He asked me for the shirt and we are going to send it to him now”. Both were protagonists of several Superclásicos, especially the two finals of the Copa Libertadores 2018 in which River Plate beat its eternal rival in the second final played in Madrid.

