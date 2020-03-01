General News

First coronavirus death in the US as Italy and France cancel public events

March 1, 2020
Paris half-marathon and Serie A reputation battle amongst carrying events hit by the use of latest measures

The USA recorded its first demise from coronavirus the day passed by, when an individual in his 50s died in a care home. An additional 21 residents have been confirmed to be affected by the virus, with four of them talked about to be very sick.

The outbreak on the home inside the Seattle suburb of Kirkland resulted in the vice chairman, Mike Pence, saying a ban on shuttle to Iran and stronger warnings on shuttle to Italy and South Korea.

