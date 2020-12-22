First Cow Wins Best Picture Among Florida Critics – Film News in Brief

MONDAY, Dec. 21

“First Cow” Declared Best Picture with Florida Film Critics Circle

The Florida Film Critics Circle awarded its high prize to “First Cow,” and the movie’s John Magaro additionally obtained a nod in the Best Actor class as a runner up.

Present Oscar frontrunner and pageant darling “Nomadland” additionally landed two wins, Best Director for Chloe Zhao and the Best Actress to Frances McDormand.

The whole record of 2020 winners is under:

BEST PICTURE

“First Cow”

Runner up: “Nomadland”/”Trial of the Chicago 7″/”Minari”

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Runner up: John Magaro, “First Cow”

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Runners up: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”/Carey Mulligan, “Promising Younger Girl”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Raci, “Sound of Steel”

Runner up: Brian Dennehy; “Driveways”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Runner up: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Mangrove”

Runner up: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Runner up: Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow,” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Runner up: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Charlie Kaufman, “I’m Pondering of Ending Issues”

Runners up: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”/ Ruben Santiago-Hudson,”Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

BEST CINEMATOGRPHY

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Runner up: Shabier Kirchner, “Lovers Rock”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Murray Barber, “Possessor”

Runner up: Andrew Jackson, “Tenet”

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTIOIN

Dan Webster, “Mank”

Runner up: Adam Marshall, “Lovers Rock”

BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross/Jon Batiste,”Soul”

Runner up: Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“You Don’t Nomi”

Runner up: “Dick Johnson is Lifeless”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Los Fuertes”

Runner up: “Minari”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Soul”

Runner up: “Wolfwalkers”

BEST FIRST FILM

“Promising Younger Girl”

Runner up: “The Father”

BREAKOUT AWARD

Sidney Flanigan, “By no means Not often Generally At all times”

Runner up: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

THE GOLDEN ORANGE AWARD

ENZIAN Theater

Hollywood Critics Affiliation Broadcasts First Wave of Honorees for 2021 Awards

The Hollywood Critics Affiliation has introduced Dante Spinotti, Aubrey Plaza, Jo Ellen Pellman, Paul Raci, Nicole Beharie, Cristin Milioti, Sidney Flanigan, Kiera Allen, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross amongst its first wave of honorees.

The 4th Annual HCA Awards Ceremony shall be going down in Los Angeles on March 5, with no phrase but as as to whether the ceremony shall be digital or in-individual or observe a hybrid format.

Two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Dante Spinotti (“Fatale,” “Black and Blue,” “Warmth”) will obtain the group’s first-ever “Timeless Award,” which is their tackle the Lifetime Achievement Award. “Sound of Steel’s” Paul Raci shall be honored with “Breakthrough Efficiency Actor” whereas Cristin Milioti will obtain “Breakthrough Efficiency Actress” for her function in Neon and Hulu’s existential comedy, “Palm Springs.”

Aubrey Plaza will obtain the “Appearing Achievement Award” for her tour-de-drive efficiency in Momentum Photos’ “Black Bear” Nicole Beharie will obtain this yr’s “Recreation-Changer Award” for her profound efficiency in Channing Godfrey Peoples’ “Miss Juneteenth.”

Academy Award-successful composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross shall be honored with the “Artisan Achievement Award” for his or her work on Pixar’s “Soul” and Netflix’s “Mank.”