First Defence Nasal Screens Net Worth 2024: Health Tech Startup’s Market Valuation

The First Defence Nasal Screens made waves when they appeared on Shark Tank in 2011. The company, which produces tiny filters that stick to your nostrils to block out allergens and other particles, left the show with a huge deal.

Since then, it has grown into a multi-million dollar business. This post will dive into First Defence Nasal Screens’ journey, including its current net worth and how it got there.

What is First Defence Nasal Screens?

First Defence Nasal Screens makes small, stick-on filters for your nose. These filters block out things like dust, pollen, and other tiny bits in the air that can cause allergies or breathing problems.

The filters are almost invisible when worn, which makes them different from big face masks. They’re made to help people with allergies or lousy air quality.

Category Details Product Name First Defence Nasal Screens Founder Joe Moore Main Product Stick-on nasal filters to block allergens and particles Peak Valuation (2024) $50 million Initial Shark Tank Valuation $5 million Shark Tank Ask $500,000 for 10% Current Status Operational with global sales

Who Is The Founder Of First Defence Nasal Screens?

Joe Moore started First Defence Nasal Screens. He came up with the idea after almost crashing his car because he sneezed while driving.

Moore wanted to find a way to stop allergens from getting into his nose without wearing a big, uncomfortable mask. He worked hard to create a product that was small, easy to use, and worked well.

How Was The Shark Tank Pitch For First Defence Nasal Screens?

When Joe Moore appeared on Shark Tank, he asked for $500,000 for 10% of his company, which meant he thought his company was worth $5 million.

At first, the Sharks didn’t take him seriously. But when Moore said he had already sold 1.7 million units and had a big order from the United Arab Emirates, they got interested fast.

The Sharks started fighting over who would make a deal with Moore. Robert Herjavec even offered $4 million to buy the whole company! In the end, Moore made a deal with three Sharks – Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John. They gave him $750,000 for 30% of the company and a 15% royalty forever.

First Defence Nasal Screens Shark Tank Update

After Shark Tank, things got even better for First Defence Nasal Screens. Although the deal they made on the show didn’t end up happening, the company still did great. Being on TV gave them lots of attention and helped them sell more products.

What Happened To First Defence Nasal Screens After Shark Tank?

First Defence Nasal Screens grew significantly after appearing on Shark Tank. They started selling their products in many countries around the world. In 2018, they made a deal with a company in India to sell their filters there.

When COVID-19 happened, even more people wanted to buy their products. The company even slightly lowered its prices to help more people get the filters during the pandemic.

First Defence Nasal Screens Growth and Operations:

Investments and partnerships

First Defence Nasal Screens has made deals with companies in different countries to sell its products. It now has patents in over 50 countries, which means no one else can copy its idea in those places.

In 2018, it partnered with an Indian company called Filter Your Life Healthcare Private Limited to sell its products in India.

Challenges and competitors

One big challenge for First Defence Nasal Screens is teaching people about their product. Many don’t know that nose filters exist or how they can help.

They must also compete with companies that make face masks and air purifiers. But their product is unique because it’s so tiny and easy to use.

Aspect Details Global Expansion Sold in over 50 countries, partnered with Filter Your Life Healthcare Private Limited in India Patents Patented in over 50 countries Key Competitors Face masks, air purifiers Technological Innovation Filters capture particles as small as 0.1 microns, stopping about 99% of allergens and dust

Technological innovations

First Defence Nasal Screens keeps trying to improve its product. It uses unique materials that can catch very tiny particles in the air.

Its filters can stop about 99% of allergens, dust, and other small bits from getting into your nose. The company is always working on ways to make the filters even better at cleaning the air you breathe.

First Defence Nasal Screens Net Worth and Financial Performance

It’s hard to know precisely how much First Defence Nasal Screens is worth now, but experts think it could be around $50 million.

This is a big jump from the $5 million it was worth when it was on Shark Tank. The company has done well by selling its products worldwide and getting more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Defence Nasal Screens Strategy of Marketing and Sales

First Defence Nasal Screens sells its products in a few different ways:

On their website

On Amazon

Through deals with other companies in different countries

They offer different pack sizes – you can buy one, four, or 12 packs. They also have a plan to send you new filters every month. This helps people who frequently use the filters always to have some ready.

First Defence Nasal Screens Social Media Presence

First Defence Nasal Screens uses social media to promote its products. It has accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

On these platforms, it shares information about allergies, air quality, and how its filters can help. It also answers customers’ questions and shares news about its company.

Platform Details Facebook Share information on allergies, air quality, and product usage Twitter Engages with customers and shares company updates Key Uses Customer support, product promotion, educational content

First Defence Nasal Screens Interesting Facts

The idea came from a near-accident: Joe Moore thought of the nose filters after he almost crashed his car because of sneezing.

Prominent in the Middle East: They got a massive order from the United Arab Emirates, which helped convince the Sharks on the show.

Helped during COVID-19: Sales increased significantly during the pandemic as people sought ways to protect themselves.

Almost invisible: The filters are so small that most people can’t see them unless they’re very close.

It works on tiny particles: The filters can catch particles as small as 0.1 microns, which is really, really tiny!

What’s Next For First Defence Nasal Screens?

First Defence Nasal Screens is always trying to grow and improve. They might:

Make new types of filters for different needs Sell their products in even more countries Work with doctors and hospitals to help patients with breathing problems Create new products that help clean the air people breathe

Final Words

First Defence Nasal Screens has come a long since its Shark Tank appearance. From a simple idea to help with allergies, it’s grown into a successful company worth millions of dollars.

They’ve found success by making a product that’s easy to use and really helps people. As more people worry about air quality and health, First Defence Nasal Screens is an excellent spot to keep growing and help even more people breathe easier.