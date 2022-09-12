First details and trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage: More than just a return to origins

Ubisoft’s video game is committed to narrative and detaches from the RPG elements of its latest releases.

The French company Ubisoft did not want to keep the fans waiting, and has turned the start of the event to celebrate the 15 years of Assassin’s Creed in a festival of novelties that has begun with the first information about the already announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

It throws itself into the narrative and forgets some of the more RPG elementsFirst of all, they have made it clear that it is a video game very focused on the narrative and that it forgets the more RPG elements of the latest titles. An important change in the roadmap of the saga for the most recent years, for a game that strips all those trappings to focus on a pack of stealth, parkour and assassinations that brings you back to the origins.

And it is that, in addition, we have been able to know some details about the Mirage itself. A video game starring Basima character we already knew from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (although here noticeably younger and inexperienced than then), and is set in the city of Bagdad that seeks to be a new, very careful recreation of a historic city in the purest style of what the French company styles with the series. The launch has also been with a very powerful cinematic reminiscent of the type of presentation of other episodes of the franchise.

The video game, now we also know, is carried out by Ubisoft Bordeaux, a recently founded team (2017) that has just over 400 employees and that is working on the Mirage with the help of almost any studio imaginable from the French company: Odessa, Budapest, Philippines, Sofia and a long list of other teams.

The game will be released at a time yet to be specified in 2023, presumably in its early stages if nothing goes wrong, and will do so on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. Do you want to know all the details about him? In 3DGames We have had the opportunity to see it in advance and chat with its creators, so you can find out all the news about Assassin’s Creed Mirage from this link, among other aspects such as its more narrative approach and less RPG than the last trilogy of releases in the franchise. .

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Edition

The video game, as always in these cases, will bring with it a powerful collectors edition with figure and a lot of other things. The great star of the edition is a figure of Basim of 32 centimeters, resting on an arch, very much in the style of the saga. In addition, there is a map of Baghdad, an art book, a jewel, the soundtrack and a metal box; in addition to the video game in its deluxe edition. All that will be sold for 150 euros. The deluxe edition, on the other hand, will be sold at 60 euros and includes the game and some additional downloadable content that has not gone into too much detail for now.

[video03]

Más sobre: Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Bordeaux y Ubisoft Forward 2022.