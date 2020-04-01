First Employee Test Positive with Coronavirus – CDC Report

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) launched Monday that actually one among their employees has contracted coronavirus.

The primary to verify constructive for COVID-19 from the corporate, the CDC said the particular person is in good scenario and is isolated to stop the unfold of an an infection to others. Though CDC headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia it’s unclear the place the contaminated employee is located.

UBEREATS WAIVES DELIVERY FEES FOR RESTAURANT AS CORONAVIRUS FORCES SHUTDOWNS

“This particular person was not concerned within the COVID-19 response, has not been current within the CDC office since March 6, and was asymptomatic at the moment,” the CDC said in a press launch.

The corporate said it’ll deep clear the office space that the employee labored out of as completely different workers from the equivalent space aren’t inside the office and are teleworking.

Harvard College, Amherst Faculty Cancels all Lessons of Stay Semester Amid Coronavirus Concern

The affected particular person, who has not been inside the office since March 6, began exhibiting indicators of the virus and decided to stay dwelling from work. Laboratory testing later confirmed the presence of the virus.

The CDC has been “taking proactive steps to scale back the chance of an infection amongst its workforce” by encouraging sick employees to stay dwelling, rising the frequency of cleaning at CDC companies, canceling huge conferences and workers journey, rising the utilization of teleworking amongst workers, and galvanizing social distancing and completely different preventive measures, the corporate said.