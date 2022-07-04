First gameplay of Pac-Man World Re-Pac, the PS1 classic that returns in the form of a remake

Bandai Namco has set the release date for the game on PC and consoles for August 26.

The last Nintendo Direct Mini left us with the announcement of Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a remake of a classic game of the character that was originally released on the first PlayStation. We already saw a presentation video of it where fragments of gameplay were shown, but on these lines you can see the first one itself.

The title has been shown during the Anime Expo 2022 and, for about five minutes of footage, we can see what some scenarios and levels look like that we can play again. In fact, we even see bosses like Anubis and Toc-Manas well as the design that several less important enemies have.

Also, Bandai Namco has time to teach us the new Mega Pac-Man, which presents us with a gigantic version of the character turned into a large yellow ball that can swallow enemies. As we say, this was not present in the original PS1 title.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is planned for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. next August 26 from 2022, although it has other changes that have not been as well received, such as the replacement of Ms. Pac-Man by Pac-Mom due to a legal dispute with the character.

More about: PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, Pac-Man, Bandai Namco and Gameplay.