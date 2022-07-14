First gameplay of SBK 22, the new Superbike simulation experience on two wheels

Developed by Milestone, it will be released this September 15 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Some time ago we had numerous SBK games, that is, titles with the official license of the Superbike World Championship, one of the most followed motorcycling competitions in the world. Looking ahead to this year, 505 Games has confirmed with the gameplay that you have on these lines the return of the saga with SBK 22.

The title is developed by Milestone and, in this first look, we see the Portimao circuit (Portugal) and some of the main drivers in the competition such as Álvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Alex Lowes, Jonathan Rea or Andrea Locatelli.

It goes on sale on September 15To get hold of it on any of its platforms, which include PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, we must write down its release date: September 15, 2022. In addition to what has been seen, SBK 22 includes the 2022 Superbike World Championship, a Career Mode and a real weekend of SBK with training sessions, Superpoles and Races.

If you prefer Moto GP motorcycling, remember that MotoGP 22 was published in April for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know what we thought, we invite you to take a look at the analysis of MotoGP 22 where its main novelties are detailed and it is assessed if it has lived up to expectations.

