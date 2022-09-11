First gameplay of The Division Heartland, a free action and survival game

Ubisoft presents a preview of this new shooter set in a small American town.

It has been more than a year since it was announced and since then… nothing. Months and months in which we have had news of a game that survived the multiple cancellations of Ubisoft, and that finally today, in the last Ubisoft Forward, has been seen in a short gameplay video in which its authors have spoken about the main attractions of The Division Heartland, a new free to play shooter that will be released on PC and consoles on a date yet to be determined.

Heartland is original and different but maintains the spirit of The DivisionKeith Evans“It is a pleasure to offer you a new experience,” said the creative director of Heartland, who defines his new work as an “action and survival” shooter that maintains “the spirit of the rest of the installments” of The Division saga. As had already been anticipated, in this title we will have to protect a small American town, Silver Creekfrom various enemy factions, corrupt agents and deadly contamination.

Developed by Red Storm, the game “connects directly to the timeline” of the saga, bringing new characters and subplots to the battlefield. “Heartland is original and different,” continues its creative director, Keith Evans; “but it keeps the spirit of The Division.” When can we enjoy it? For now there is no release date, which on the official Ubisoft website is marked as 2022-2023but what we do have is the option to sign up for its next phase of testing.

This has been one of the outstanding announcements of the day, although the great role has been taken by the Assassin’s Creed saga, with a good handful of news regarding its future. 3DJuegos has had the opportunity to see and talk to the authors of Mirage as we tell you in our special on Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

