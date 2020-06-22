First Hamilton Trailer Gives Us An Exciting Glimpse At The Broadway Play Hitting Disney+

Whereas there’s nothing fairly just like the expertise of seeing a reside hit Broadway play with its unique forged, there’s an apparent hiccup with it as a type of fashionable leisure: not everyone on the planet can expertise it. Not solely can it’s costly to journey to New York, however tickets could be pricey and onerous to get. Due to this technique, people who actually love musical theater commonly have to easily accept listening to soundtracks time and again. Quickly, nevertheless, Disney will likely be doing its greatest to deliver the unique expertise proper into your front room with a particular recorded model of Hamilton – the trailer for which you’ll be able to watch by clicking play on the video beneath: