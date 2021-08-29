First have a look at the GNOME 41 desktop, with make stronger for VoIP calls and uploading occasions to your calendar

GNOME, one of the fashionable desktop environments amongst customers of GNU / Linux and * BSD methods, launches its new variations in six-month cycles, in order that on September 22, the brand new GNOME 41 must see the sunshine of day.

For now, and for just a few hours, it’s been to be had for obtain GNOME Beta 1, the primary glimpse of this new model for builders … and for essentially the most impatient enthusiasts, even though the latter must know that the usage of this beta in manufacturing environments isn’t really helpful: efficiency and steadiness problems are prone to seem.





If, regardless of the entirety, you insist on making an attempt this GNOME 41 your selfYou’ll obtain the corresponding GNOME OS ISO from this hyperlink, or collect it your self the usage of the respectable BuildStream challenge snapshot.

If, to the contrary, you might be content material to examine them whilst looking ahead to the overall model to come back out, we can summarize a few of them:

GNOME Calls, a brand new calling utility, lands which acts as a phone dialer. It’s particularly helpful for cellular gadgets (additionally appropriate with GNOME), however we will additionally apply it to the desktop to control SIP accounts, and to make and obtain VoIP calls.

Enhance for what GDM log consumer classes to Wayland even if the login display screen is operating over X.Org.

The Epiphany internet browser now makes use of the script from AdGuards to dam commercials from YouTube movies .

The Keep watch over Heart now provides two new panels (‘Cell’ and ‘Multitasking’).

The ‘Device’ segment has been restored within the preliminary setup GNOME with a purpose to facilitate the usage of third-party repositories.

The GNOME Calendar now helps opening ICS information and uploading occasions , and comprises a pop-up window to offer a preview of the latter.

GNOME Disk Control Software now uses LUKS2 for growing new encrypted walls.

The participant GNOME Track now implements a consumer interface renewed.

The Nautilus document supervisor has a redesigned document compression conversation and with make stronger to create ZIP information with password; Moreover, it in spite of everything unifies the ‘Open with …’ choices within the contextual menu.

Authentic record of up to date programs