First Impressions: “Mr. Queen” Premiere Is Wild, Unfiltered Fun

tvN’s new weekend drama “Mr. Queen” promised all types of body-swap enjoyable with its premise: a person from modern-day Korea touchdown within the physique of a Joseon-era queen. Its premiere final week delivered on these expectations and extra, with outlandish (and raunchy!) humor, superior performances, and simply the correct quantity of intrigue to maintain us hooked. After two episodes, it’s clear that “Mr. Queen” shouldn’t be your typical historic drama or your typical body-swap drama.

Warning: some slight spoilers for Episodes 1 and a couple of under.

“Mr. Queen” earned fast brownie factors when it began off by gracing us with a particular look by Choi Jin Hyuk! The actor performs primary character Jang Bong Hwan, a chef in modern-day Korea’s Blue Home.

Bong Hwan doesn’t final very lengthy on this type earlier than the physique swap goes down, however within the brief interval we get to know him, we be taught that he’s suave, cocky, and a complete womanizer. These traits, we quickly discover, make it all of the extra hilarious when the person results in the physique of Kim So Yong (Shin Hye Solar), a soon-to-be Joseon Dynasty queen. Bong Hwan isn’t just any man — he’s an enormous playboy — and So Yong isn’t just any girl as she’s a royal who should comport herself with the utmost femininity and decorum. Switch all of Bong Hwan’s oozing confidence and hyper-masculinity into the physique of this Joseon girl, and the result’s utter hilarity. It’s price mentioning that the explanation the comedy works so effectively is due to Shin Hye Solar’s genius appearing, significantly her uncanny skill to painting male mannerisms.

It’s delightfully jarring and endlessly amusing to observe a lady in Nineteenth-century royal robes appearing like a contemporary bro. That is additionally the place we get our first trace of how overtly raunchy “Mr. Queen” is, as a person who clearly prides himself on his manliness loses simply that:

Yikes!

Bong Hwan totally anticipates returning to his actual physique and time interval ASAP, so he doesn’t suppose twice about attempting to mix in by following palace guidelines or ladylike decorum. Cue a number of scenes of Bong Hwan in So Yong’s physique working across the palace along with her skirts up, leaping into mud, and throwing herself into each physique of water she will be able to discover — that is, she thinks, the way in which to return to fashionable instances, on condition that the physique swap occurred by way of water: Bong Hwan fell right into a pool in Korea, and So Yong mysteriously fell right into a lake on the palace grounds.

It’s each bit as hilarious because it sounds, particularly coupled along with her courtroom women’ exasperated reactions. The perfect a part of all of that is that we hear Bong Hwan’s ideas in Choi Jin Hyuk’s voiceover, and it’s astounding how completely Shin Hye Solar’s each motion and facial features match up with Choi Jin Hyuk’s voiced ideas. The 2 nailed it!

The racy enjoyable continues once we meet King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun), Joseon’s consultant intercourse addict:

There have been a number of laugh-out-loud moments within the first two episodes, and “Mr. Queen” is aware of how one can amplify its humor with some well-placed slow-motion and sound results. The background music on this drama is superior, and it attracts on the kind of sound you’d hear in outdated Western cowboy motion pictures so as to add to the comedy of Bong Hwan struggling towards his new physique, new guidelines, and new stuffy royal household.

Nonetheless, the sexual humor did begin to put on skinny after some time. That is largely as a result of there was a missed alternative right here to present it some depth: Bong Hwan-as-So Yong ditching her bra for her wedding ceremony, or her uncertainty over whether or not she and Cheoljong consummated their marriage on their wedding ceremony evening, may have prompted just a little reflection on Bong Hwan’s half about what it’s prefer to be a lady: a few of his experiences in So Yong’s physique are usually not too far off of recent instances. These scenes may add that means with out compromising the humor, however as an alternative, the present makes use of them for laughs solely.

Fortunately, “Mr. Queen” shouldn’t be all comedy, and has put a number of different points on the desk. First and foremost is Cheoljong himself. The royal has a popularity for being slow-witted and seems to be a puppet for the Grand Queen Dowager (Bae Jong Okay) — however there could in reality be extra to this king than meets the attention. And we definitely hope so, as a result of for a lot of this week’s episodes Cheoljong did an entire lot of studying upside-down and never numerous, effectively, something helpful. One may complain concerning the first two episodes losing Kim Jung Hyun’s abilities, however Shin Hye Solar is so glorious that we’ll let it slide. Plus, it’s clear that Cheoljong’s function will quickly increase in thrilling methods.

However wait, there’s extra! First of all, there’s a thriller afoot: how did So Yong find yourself in that lake? Did the king’s beloved concubine Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah) prolong a hand to push So Yong in or to cease her from falling? And as with each sageuk, there are palace energy dynamics at play. Right here, it’s two noble households vying for affect: the Pungyang Jo household and the Andong Kims. The Kims have extra energy (So Yong is a member of this clan), however the Jos maintain some sway, not within the least as a result of they again Hwa Jin, whom the king appears to truly love. Lest you’re nervous about being confused by these courtroom politics, don’t worry: “Mr. Queen” does us the service of taking a minute to attract out a cute little household tree on display. Thanks, drama!

Bong Hwan goes to must play by the palace’s guidelines if he desires to get his life again, and to take action, he’ll must navigate not solely these vying households but additionally the already-messy private relationships that encompass him. This contains no matter love triangle is occurring amongst Bong Hwan/So Yong, Cheoljong, and Hwa Jin. Little do Cheoljong and Hwa Jin know that this love triangle has been inverted: So Yong could have been Hwa Jin’s erstwhile feminine enemy, however Bong Hwan completely has the hots for Hwa Jin. Whereas Bong Hwan is clueless on the subject of Joseon life, clearly palace pickup traces aren’t any drawback:

To this point “Mr. Queen” has struck a very good stability between comedy and intrigue, and hopefully it may keep each of those components all through. It should rely much less on the gender-swap humor as Bong Hwan grows extra snug in So Yong’s physique, however Bong Hwan has a robust sufficient persona that there must be loads of comedic fodder. That being stated, I want we had gotten just a little extra background on Bong Hwan at first of the drama (and never simply because one can by no means have an excessive amount of Choi Jin Hyuk). His storyline as a chef within the Blue Home was attention-grabbing in its personal proper, and “Mr. Queen” may flesh out this character extra by circling again to the plot in fashionable Korea. However maybe it’s going to additionally obtain this by giving us extra perception into Bong Hwan within the Joseon age — in all probability by bringing out his interior chef.

Lastly, “Mr. Queen” could also be a comedy, however there’s the potential to incorporate some actually attention-grabbing, deeper content material with Cheoljong’s character. Right here’s a king who everybody writes off as a dumb, controllable puppet, which has acquired to be irritating and hurtful if Cheoljong is conscious of it. And he appears to be, on condition that he’s apparently attempting to perpetuate this picture. Whereas we’re laughing at Bong Hwan, we’ll hopefully additionally get to be taught extra about Cheoljong, what he cares about, and the way he’s created company for himself and tried to make that means of his reign when everybody round him desires to make use of him.

Begin watching “Mr. Queen” right here:

Watch Now

hgordon stays up method too late on weeknights marathoning Ok-dramas and attempting to maintain up with the newest Ok-pop releases. She was additionally thrilled to see B.A.P’s Youngjae make an look in “Mr. Queen”!