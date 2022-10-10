First impressions of Floodland, the game that invites you to rebuild society after an environmental collapse

Coming in 2023, the strategy video game invites players to rebuild society after a man-made climate collapse.



In the 2022 edition of Gamescom The first official trailer for a new video game that decided to commit to the environment since its inception was revealed. Floodland is a new city-building title coming to market in November to invite players to rebuild civilization after a man-made climate catastrophe. Title developers in the studio Vile Monarch They brought us a demo of the game to anticipate what the full experience will be and today we share our impressions about it.

This week, with the arrival of the demo to Steam Next Festthose responsible for Floodland shared behind-the-scenes material and different data around the birth of the idea. One of the main reasons for facing a game focused on climate change and its consequences is that there are not many other experiences that address the issue. The announcement trailer also uses real images to tell its premise, which already puts players in a very particular state of mind.

Although the demo does not have a cinematographic introduction that tells us something about the premise, from descriptions of the title we know that there was a great catastrophe caused by global warming. Decades later, small isolated communities seek to rebuild society and create a second chance for humanity on an Earth almost completely covered by water and with few resources.

Players begin their quest on a small island surrounded by ruins, structures, and land to explore (Photo: ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 capture)

The Floodland tutorial introduces us to the basic mechanics of the game, such as exploration and resource gathering, which will be very important in the early stages. Vile Monarch was inspired by video games of the genre such as Frostpunkbut also decided to recreate, in some way, the history of humanity. Thus, players begin their game as simple hunters and gatherers, then begin to think of more sedentary structures and activities, and finally come to form a new industrial age.

On the way to these goals, players will be faced with all kinds of decisions, both when it comes to exploring the environments and interacting with those possibilities, as well as defining the future of the community and its rules. The demo, however, doesn’t cover much of the latter, but it does lay out objectives that involve investigating the surroundings, upgrading structures, and settling into hostile terrain.

From Vile Monarch they also anticipate that Floodland is a city builder with more gameplay sandboxor open world, in the sense that the decisions and specific actions of each player are completely in their hands. You constantly have to pay attention to the needs of the community, which may need water, food or a roof to sleep, but the players have numerous options to meet these objectives and the decision will be left to each one.

Players can choose between four different types of partnerships, which will affect gameplay in different ways (Photo: ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 screenshot)

Floodland also features a tech tree, where you can unlock materials to use, starting with plastic and wood, and buildings to build. These buildings can be upgraded throughout the game to fulfill more functions, but they will require constant exploration and gathering of the most basic resources. The techniques to obtain these materials will also be able to improve as knowledge that was lost by humanity is unlocked and also plays a fundamental role in rebuilding society.

The most interesting aspect of Floodland appears before the game begins. The players They can choose between four different groups to start their game, depending on the ideals they want to carry forward and the specific characteristics of each one. There are communities focused on the values ​​of the society that collapsed and intend to do exactly the same thing again, while at the other extreme we can choose a group more supported by science and more inclusive values. In the demo, the only aspect that we can appreciate in this section is that each faction, to call it in some way, has unique abilities and traits, which can be both an advantage and a problem to be taken into account.

Either way, from what the trailers anticipate, we can also expect that in the full game there will be important political and even religious decisions to be made that are going to bring out this mechanic much better. For my part, I started games with different communities and those characteristic features of each one forced me to order priorities in different ways, despite the fact that the objectives were the same.

The first objective is to find the resources to reactivate a power plant and thus reuse what kept civilization alive before the collapse (Photo: capture ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513)

From what I was able to experience in the first objectives of Floodland, it is a more than interesting proposal. By touching on such a particular theme and incorporating it into the gameplay from the first moment, it is a title to take into account both for its innovations in the playable and in an educational aspect, why not. In addition, it puts the player in a striking position: on the one hand, on this side of the screen, we are the company responsible for the catastrophe that gives rise to Floodland; and on the other, within the game, we have the difficult task of starting over, using or not using what we learned from our mistakes.

Those responsible for Weedcraft Inc. y Growing Up are preparing to launch Floodland on November 15 with the help of Ravenscourt and only for PC users. City builders are quite unique experiences, aimed at a very specific niche of players, but Floodland may draw attention outside of the genre’s target audience thanks to its relevant subject matter and raw depiction of our current times.

KEEP READING:

The Argentine studio Saibot turned 10 years old: “Our focus is for the most hardcore player”

You have to play them: 5 games that conquer you in less than an hour

Epic Games Store is giving away two free adrenaline-pumping games: Rising Hell and Slain Back from Hell