First Impressions: “Prepare” Promises A Ride Filled With Suspense And Thrills

“Prepare” is the most recent thriller providing from OCN, and in case you’re somebody who likes suspense and riveting leisure, then you should definitely test it out! And as a result of there’s solely 12 episodes in complete, you might be certain the storyline will likely be fast-paced, full of punch after punch. Why you’ll be able to even say, it’ll be as quick(-paced) as a practice! *cough*

Search engine optimisation Do Received (Yoon Shi Yoon) is a detective who’s all the time adamant about attending to the underside of issues and likewise occurs to be battling psychological well being points. Han Search engine optimisation Kyung (Kyung Soo Jin) is a prosecutor who’s obsessive about discovering her father’s assassin. Whereas chasing a perpetrator, Do Received stumbles throughout our bodies buried at Mukyeong Prepare Station. These our bodies had been victims of a assassin who seems to have the identical M.O. as Search engine optimisation Kyung’s father’s assassin. The 2 of them examine into the murders, not realizing the horrors they’re about to uncover.

“Prepare” units the tone of the present immediately, with it’s foggy ambiance and darkish colour palette. You possibly can really feel the sense of foreboding and stress, and it lures you proper into the world they construct. Provided that that is additionally airing on OCN, make sure that your abdomen is prepared for some more-horrifying-than-usual bits. You’ve gotten been warned!

The storyline within the first two episodes largely focuses on two main plot factors: the connection between Do Received and Search engine optimisation Kyung in addition to the assassin who makes use of railroads as their burial web site. Right here’s a more in-depth have a look at what’s occurred up to now in episodes 1 and a couple of:

Warning: Main spoilers under!

The demise of two fathers

The story begins out with two youngsters, Search engine optimisation Do Received and Han Search engine optimisation Kyung, discovering the our bodies of their fathers. Search engine optimisation Kyung’s father was strangled with a necklace till he died of suffocation, then bludgeoned repeatedly throughout the top. Do Received’s father however, was the sufferer of a hit-and-run. After they maintain their respective funerals and get the deceased’s belongings again from the police, Do Received shockingly finds the stated necklace together with his father’s belongings.

When Search engine optimisation Kyung finds her father’s physique, his watch is caught at 9:35 p.m.!

Quick ahead 12 years, and Do Received and Search engine optimisation Kyung have respectively grow to be a detective and a prosecutor. We additionally be taught that Do Received took Search engine optimisation Kyung in when she was 17, after he discovered that her stepmother and stepbrother had been abusing her. For 10 years they lived collectively and Search engine optimisation Kyung ultimately developed emotions for Do Received, even confessing them to him. However Do Received leaves for three years, comes again, and pretends as if nothing occurred.

Nonetheless, Do Received is clearly not as nonchalant as he desires Search engine optimisation Kyung to consider. He holds onto a damaged watch she gave him a few years in the past, simply because it was a gift from her. We’re not notably certain about what his emotions for her are particularly, however both approach, the load of his father’s sins bears down on him and stays a wall between the 2.

This wall comes crumbling down when Search engine optimisation Kyung misidentifies Lee Sung Wook as her father’s killer and goals a gun at him. Attempting to cease her, Do Received lastly comes clear in regards to the true perpetrator, even telling her that this guilt the true motive he stayed along with her and the explanation he needed to go away her. Search engine optimisation Kyung is in disbelief over the entire state of affairs and refuses to consider his causes. She sees the damaged watch that he’s nonetheless holding on to and tells him to go discover her when he’s able to admit the true fact.

This entire alternate proves what a sensible lady Search engine optimisation Kyung is, relationship-wise. Regardless that Do Received continually insists that the eye he gave Search engine optimisation Kyung all these years was out of guilt, and though Search engine optimisation Kyung is damage by his coldness and wavers a bit of, she nonetheless sees by means of his facade. In her coronary heart, she is aware of that the 2 of them share one thing particular and refuses to be pushed away by him. I do want Do Received could be much less cold and warm in direction of Search engine optimisation Kyung, going out of his approach to assist her one second, then being flippant along with her the subsequent. Search engine optimisation Kyung deserves higher.

“Hazard, mirror, site visitors lights, cease.”

The opposite main plotline, and actually that is THE foremost plot of the entire drama, is one that entails a serial killer. Do Received by accident uncovers a burial web site on the Mukyeong Prepare Station railways, a station that has stopped working as of 2015. The forensics crew uncover 4 useless girls, all killed with the identical M.O. — bludgeoned repeatedly throughout the top and stuffed in a baggage case. Their deaths are estimated to be a few 12 months in the past, with the our bodies having decomposed down to only skeletal stays.

The forensics crew discover fingerprints on the luggages which they ultimately match to Lee Sung Wook, who additionally occurs to be Search engine optimisation Kyung’s stepbrother. Sadly for the detectives, he’s additionally mentally disabled, and after they pull him in for questioning, he repeats the identical 4 phrases — “Hazard, mirror, site visitors lights, cease.” Do Received ultimately figures out that these 4 phrases additionally seem proper subsequent to the place the 4 luggages are buried, and thus is much more sure that Sung Wook is their killer.

Listening to the information, Sung Wook’s mom (and Search engine optimisation Kyung’s stepmother) hurries to the precinct, confessing that they by accident got here throughout the bags earlier than and Sung Wook buried it as he does habitually with all useless issues. That’s the reason his fingerprints are everywhere in the suitcases and why he is aware of the place they’re buried. She additionally insists that she didn’t know there have been extra our bodies or that he had continued to bury them. She additionally comes clear about stealing an earring from that first useless physique, an earring she has stored hidden at her home ever since. It isn’t clear why she took an earring or why she’s stored all of it this time, however what’s fascinating is that the pair of earrings was stolen from Search engine optimisation Kyung’s home 12 years in the past, on the evening of her father’s homicide. And who do these earrings belong to? Search engine optimisation Kyung’s late mom or the stepmom? And if it’s the stepmom’s, does she bear in mind them?

When a useless individual reappears

Do Received later remembers that Sung Wook additionally has a fifth phrase, “bukgyungru,” scribbled throughout his partitions, and figures that there’s a fifth physique buried someplace associated to the phrase. Do Received and Search engine optimisation Kyung return to the railways and by probability see an commercial with that very phrase plastered on the wall. They verify round, and Search engine optimisation Kyung finds one other suitcase in an oil barrel. This time nonetheless, the physique is contemporary, and we see that the individual has a scar on their neck. After operating the sufferer’s fingerprints, they discover that the physique is that of a younger lady named Lee Ji Younger.

The prosthetic seems to be quite scaly, no?

Besides… Lee Ji Younger walks into the precinct and tells Do Received that she’s very a lot alive. It puzzles the detectives as to how these two folks might probably share the identical fingerprints, and Do Received even notices that the residing Ji Younger additionally has a scar on her neck. However this isn’t the one bizarre factor about this case. The detectives and forensic crew proceed to uncover unexplainable circumstances, like discovering new garments that had been supposedly made by an organization that went bankrupt eight years in the past. Or discovering useless cats that appeared like that they had been run over by trains, besides there have been clearly no trains working on the deserted station. It’s all very baffling for the detectives, however that isn’t what I’m most inquisitive about. Why is there a one 12 months hole in between the primary 4 murders and the fifth homicide? What prompted him to start out killing once more?

“The individual comes by practice.”

As Search engine optimisation Kyung holds onto hope that there’s extra to the story of her father’s demise, she continues to grill Sung Wook, and that’s when Sung Wook tells her “the individual comes by practice.”

I used to be watching this late at evening, and this scene completely freaked me out!

Deciding to research additional, Search engine optimisation Kyung goes again to Mukyeong Station, and that’s when she sees a practice ticket travelling from Seoul to Mukyeong, dated February 2020!

And proper then, the clock strikes 9:35 p.m. (which can also be the time the practice is scheduled to reach at Mukyeong as per the ticket), and immediately we hear bells ringing and crimson lights flashing, indicating a practice is arriving. And to Search engine optimisation Kyung’s shock, a practice arrives and stops in entrance of her. An precise, actual practice that she manages to the touch. We then see a determine in an all black ensemble pulling a baggage service by means of the practice compartments, then tossing it out onto the railroads.

Search engine optimisation Kyung, seeing the bags, walks as much as it and unzips it. And all I can do is scream on the display, as a result of that’s simply NOT A SMART THING TO DO, Search engine optimisation Kyung! A mysterious baggage comes flying out of a practice, and the very first thing you do is open the bags together with your again towards the practice, no much less? Regardless that you clearly know that our bodies have been buried in those self same luggages, on the identical precise space? Oh, Search engine optimisation Kyung. (Additionally, she appears fairly calm all through this entire ordeal, no?) This transfer of hers in the end prices her, because the second she opens up suitcase, she hears a sound behind her and turns round to see a gun pointed at her.

Do Received later receives a name alerting him to the bags, and he finds one other useless physique. (Is that Search engine optimisation Kyung’s step mom? The frizzy hair seems to be comparable).

The patrolmen then additionally tells him {that a} feminine prosecutor got here by means of earlier, however by the point Do Received finds her, she’s already useless. It’s heartbreaking seeing Do Received breaking down and in hysterics over her demise, and Yoon Shi Yoon actually digs deep on this scene. The emotion he pours out is so uncooked, you’ll be able to’t look away though you need to.

I used to be additionally considering, wait, she’s really useless? The feminine lead is useless?!

Which brings me to…

A blue-tinted practice station

Okay, so the practice station isn’t really tinted blue, however quite the scenes themselves are. And in case you got here into this drama blind, then spoiler alert, it is a fantasy crime thriller that entails parallel worlds! And as an alternative of a bamboo forest, the characters on this world apparently journey between worlds by way of this practice. So theoretically the assassin is somebody from this different world, contemplating that we see an individual holding a revolver disembarking the practice at a blue-tinted platform. So whereas Search engine optimisation Kyung is useless on this warmer-tinted world, we’ll nonetheless see her doppelgänger within the different world.

And proper on the finish of episode 2, we see Do Received’s doppelgänger strolling alongside the blue-tinted platform with a scar on his brow and with bloodshot eyes. He’s not the one who shot Search engine optimisation Kyung proper? Absolutely it’s a crimson herring?

Watch the primary episode of “Prepare” right here:

Watch Now

Have you ever watched the premiere of “Prepare”? If that’s the case, did Sung Wook provide you with a scare too? And will you proceed to tune in? Tell us within the feedback under!

Belinda_C thinks she’s going to keep away from watching “Prepare” late at evening any further. Talk SEVENTEEN and Shinhwa along with her on Twitter!

At present watching: “I-LAND”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Resort Del Luna”

Trying ahead to: Any suggestions?