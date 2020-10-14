First Impressions: “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Delivers A Rich & Beautiful Story With A Dash Of Spook

tvN’s newest providing is an out-of-this-world Ok-drama. Fairly actually. “Story of the 9-Tailed” tells a story of a century previous gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who’s looking out (and pining) for his misplaced love. We even have a feisty human and a mischievous half-brother within the combine, together with loads of different legendary creatures peppered all through. It’s a wealthy story with loads of stunning visuals and nice appearing, and collectively, they supply fairly a cinematic viewing expertise!

Warning: Spoilers forward for the primary two episodes.

The drama kicks off within the 12 months 1999, with a automobile driving down a street, when the road lamps flip off one after the other. It’s Dumbledore, together with his Deluminator. Oops, improper fantasy story! Again to the story at hand, the automobile, with somewhat lady and her dad and mom inside, flips over and crashes. With out giving an excessive amount of away, the little lady, who’s title is Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah), loses each her dad and mom that day in addition to has her first encounter with the supernatural (and Lee Yeon). Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) seems that evening as a result of he’s on the lookout for somebody known as Ah Eum, however upon realizing they’re not the identical particular person, he makes Ji Ah overlook all the things that occurred.

21 years later, we see Lee Yeon once more and study extra about him. He’s an avid lover of mint chocolate ice-cream (a win for #teammintchoc!). And he’s a nine-tailed fox. Lee Yeon was as soon as the mountain spirit of Baekdudaegan, however selected to surrender his standing after falling in love with a human lady named Ah Eum. Upon her demise, he was so damaged hearted he made a cope with the Afterlife Immigration Workplace. He would work for them in a mercenary-type capability, if they might reincarnate her. He’s been working for them for 600 years now, and although he’s come throughout a couple of Ah Eum-lookalikes through the years, none of them holds the fox bead he had given beforehand Ah Eum.

The present Ah Eum lookalike is none apart from Ji Ah, the younger lady Lee Yeon saved 21 years in the past. Nonetheless, although he supposed for her to overlook the incidents of that evening, she by no means forgot and remembers his face clearly. So when the 2 come throughout one another once more and mysterious occasions proceed to encompass Lee Yeon, Ji Ah is adamant to unravel issues. She finally learns of Lee Yeon’s true nature and asks for his assist in discovering out what really occurred to her dad and mom that fateful evening. After somewhat digging, Lee Yeon informs Ji Ah that her dad and mom aren’t truly useless, which ends up in a deepening thriller.

Ji Ah’s face is inflicting some points for Lee Yeon.

There’s fairly a couple of supernatural incidences within the first few episodes and on the middle of all of the chaos is none apart from Lee Rang (Kim Bum), Lee Yeon’s half-brother. Indignant that Lee Yeon selected a human and deserted him, he makes it his life mission to make Lee Yeon endure. He apparently additionally enjoys leaving chaos in his wake and doesn’t give a lot thought concerning the hurt and grief he inflicts on people, even going as far as to twisting their phrases and needs like an evil genie.

We see numerous supernatural creatures too, together with a Bulgasari, a legendary creature that vegetation and feeds on nightmares. This creature occurs to be a colleague of Ji Ah’s, so she will get hit with a nightmare too — a nightmare the place her mom rolls a cranium to her. This very cranium is fished up the following day by some fishermen, so she and Lee Yeon head to the island the place the sufferer and his daughter reside. On the island, Lee Yeon notices that each one the spirits have left due to a harmful presence, however one little lady — a guardian of a tree — is left behind as a result of her ft are tied down.

Ji Ah cuts her free, and out of gratitude, the guardian leads Ji Ah to what she’s looking for with regard to her dad and mom. Ji Ah finds a cliff that occurs to be the background in considered one of her dad and mom’ images, however earlier than she will be able to uncover the rest, she’s attacked by one of many fishermen who has gone somewhat nutty. (In truth, one after the other, the opposite fishermen grow to be mad and even begin dying by suicide).

Lee Yeon seems in time to cease the mad fisherman from doing any deadly harm to Ji Ah, and applies some natural treatment on her injured shoulder. However the treatment begins to burn and divulges some webbing patterns on her shoulder which startles Lee Yeon. Instantly, as if she’s possessed, she grabs Lee Yeon and confronts him, saying, “Why did you kill me?”

There’s a lot to get pleasure from about this premiere, particularly the way it units up a wealthy mythology. All of the outstanding gumihos in Korean dramas have been feminine, so it’s thrilling that we’re getting a male model of what it often thought to be a (seductive) female character. With the premise of Lee Yeon working as a “headhunter” for the Afterlife Immigration Workplace, we’ll little question come throughout loads of different legendary creatures in order that space will definitely be riveting.

The very grandiose Afterlife Immigration Workplace.

The forged is fairly nice too. There are many acquainted faces within the supporting roles, however naturally it’s the principle trio of Lee Yeon, Ji Ah, and Lee Rang which can be entrance and middle in these two episodes, and the casting is fairly spot on. As talked about earlier, the picture that involves thoughts after we speak about gumihos is historically female, and Lee Dong Wook has a softer high quality to his options, particularly with the hair-do on this drama. Lee Yeon embodies each female and masculine traits, and this additional emphasizes his otherworldly, legendary standing, particularly since loads of legendary beings from numerous cultures are sometimes androgynous or gender fluid. In truth, he even states that he doesn’t care who Ah Eum reincarnates into — man or lady, stunning or ugly. (So long as she’s not over 60… however that’s solely as a result of he doesn’t need her to die too shortly once more). He’s a hopeless romantic, and although that may be attributed to the character of a gumiho (they’ll solely love one particular person of their lifetime), it’s nonetheless fairly swoony. And as highly effective and as formidable as he’s, he’s not above kneeling down on each knees to beg to have one final phrase with Ah Eum earlier than she crosses the Sando river (crossing into the afterlife).

Nam Ji Ah is an curiously layered character too. Her childhood encounter with the supernatural leads her to consider of their existence, and he or she even takes a job as a producing director for an city legends program so she may delve additional into all of the mythology. I’m glad that she’s not written as being unafraid or underestimating these creatures as a result of that may simply be naive. As an alternative, she has a wholesome concern of them however depends on her smarts to information her. Even at a younger age, she was ready to determine her dad and mom weren’t truly her dad and mom (shapeshifters?), and although having a younger baby stab her “mom” with a pair of scissors looks like a stretch, I’ll give it a cross anyway. She additionally has fairly a feisty facet to her, not backing right down to sleazy previous males threatening or harassing her.

Out of the three principal stars, the one which left the most important impression is Kim Bum. That is his first drama again after finishing his army service, although the final time I noticed him was most likely in “Boys Over Flowers” (which is a decade in the past). In Lee Rang’s first scene, Kim Bum appears to be like so harmless and unassuming, however the second he “restyles,” his entire look simply screams mischief and crafty.

Simply the cutest, brightest smile!

Lee Rang absolutely owns as much as his sinister intentions and it’s fulfilling having such a full-on antagonist straight off the bat with out hiding within the shadows or pretending he’s one of many good guys. He is aware of who he’s, has a devilish smile plastered on his face always, and in the event you look intently sufficient, you possibly can virtually see a mischievous glint in his eyes. It’s so entertaining to look at and plenty of it’s to do with Kim Bum’s efficiency. That’s to not say Lee Rang is a one-dimensional antagonist. A lot of his actions stem from abandonment points (and as his half-brother Lee Yeon places it, a “brother complicated”), and his disdain for people would possibly come from the truth that considered one of his dad and mom is human. So there’s some deep-seeded issues right here (hey, even legendary creatures have points!) however both means you spin it, he doesn’t have a transparent ethical compass and can most certainly all the time have somewhat satan in him, which simply provides to the enjoyable of all of it.

One other entertaining half concerning the drama is the commonly darker tone. They don’t painting these legendary creatures as cute and cuddly, however as a substitute give all of them an appropriately sharp edge. This raises the stakes for the people like Ji Ah, as a result of as feisty as she is, she remains to be frail when standing subsequent to those supernatural creatures – creatures who may very simply kill her. The manufacturing doesn’t shrink back from the creepy issue too, making some scenes appropriately chilling. And between all of the darkness, we even have some a lot wanted lighter moments peppered all through to deliver some levity to the proceedings.

HA!

The drama delivers production-wise as properly. Every thing’s very stunning, from the surroundings, to the colour palette, to, sure, the folks. The CGI is seamless and fluid, however current Ok-dramas have actually been delivering on this entrance so this has considerably grow to be the usual (particularly on cable stations).

The motion is thrilling to look at, and with supernatural creatures within the combine, the motion scenes are on an entire different degree with creatures scaling scaffolding in a blink of an eye fixed or zooming by at prime pace. It’s all splendidly completed, and collectively, “Story of the 9-Tailed” delivers a wonderfully epic viewing expertise!

Bulgasari vs. Gumiho

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here:

Have you ever watched the premiere? On a scale of 1 to 10, how a lot did you get pleasure from it? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

