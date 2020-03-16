First Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Debate Scores 10.8 Million Viewers

With the coronavirus looming massive, the primary debate Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders drew round 10.Eight million whole viewers throughout CNN and Univision.

That represents a 4.5 million viewer drop from the final debate which happened on Feb, 26 and was broadcast on CBS. It additionally places it fairly far off the second NBC-MSNBC debate which scored 19.7 million viewers, a file whole for a Democratic debate. An extra 3.9 million viewers tuned in through reside streams on CNN’s digital platform.

Not one of the Democratic debates to date on this cycle have come close to to the 24 million viewership determine posted by Donald Trump’s first debate on Fox Information in August of 2015.

Final evening’s affair, which featured a good quantity of shouting backwards and forwards between the 2 remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination, was carried out in entrance of an empty theater, after CNN and Univision introduced debate would don’t have any viewers and can be moved to one in every of its studios in Washington, D.C.

It marked the primary debate to characteristic fewer than six candidates, because the Democratic race was drastically furloughed each within the construct as much as and within the aftermath of Tremendous Tuesday. Though Tulsi Baggard continues to be technically a candidate, she was not invited to take part on this most up-to-date debate resulting from her low polling numbers.

The controversy was moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón.