First Lady’s Fortune: Jill Biden’s $86 Million Net Worth and Scrutiny Over Anonymous Gifts in 2024

Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden has worn many hats throughout her life – educator, author, advocate, Second Lady, and now First Lady of the United States.

Born in New Jersey and raised in Pennsylvania, Jill forged her path as an educator long before meeting Joe Biden. Her passion for teaching and helping others has remained constant despite her evolving roles.

As First Lady, Jill continues to teach while championing causes close to her heart, such as supporting military families and promoting education. Let’s look closer at the life and career of this remarkable woman who stands beside the President.

Who is Jill Biden?

Jill Tracy Jacobs was born in Hammonton, New Jersey, on June 3, 1951. She grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, with four younger sisters. From a young age, Jill knew she wanted to have a career.

She started working at 15, taking jobs like waitressing in Ocean City. Though raised in a family that didn’t attend church regularly, Jill independently joined the Presbyterian church as a teenager.

After high school, Jill briefly studied fashion merchandising before switching to English at the University of Delaware. She married Bill Stevenson in 1970 while in college but divorced in 1975.

Detail Information Full Name Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden Date of Birth June 3, 1951 Place of Birth Hammonton, New Jersey Hometown Willow Grove, Pennsylvania Marital Status Married to Joe Biden (since 1977) Children Beau Biden (deceased), Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden Grandchildren Seven

That same year, she met Joe Biden on a blind date set up by Joe’s brother. At the time, Joe was a widowed senator with two young sons. Jill initially hesitated about dating a politician and the public attention that came with it. But she fell in love with Joe and his boys, eventually saying yes when he proposed for the fifth time.

Personal Life and Relationships

Jill and Joe Biden married in 1977 at the United Nations chapel in New York City. The ceremony was a small, private one officiated by a Catholic priest.

Jill became stepmom to Joe’s sons Beau and Hunter, who were 8 and 7 then. The boys chose to call her “Mom,” though Jill never formally adopted them. In 1981, Jill gave birth to their daughter Ashley.

The family has always been central for Jill. She put her career on hold for two years after Ashley was born to focus on raising the three children. Even as Second Lady, she made time for family dinners and tried to keep life as normal as possible.

Jill was devastated by the loss of her stepson Beau to brain cancer in 2015. She has said it shook her faith for a time, but she eventually found comfort through her work and connecting with others.

The Bidens now have seven grandchildren, whom they dote on. Jill is known for hosting family gatherings at their beach house in Delaware.

She has spoken about the importance of family traditions and making time to be together despite busy schedules. Her bond with Joe remains strong after over 45 years of marriage. She is his most trusted advisor and strongest supporter.

Professional Career and Accomplishments

Jill Biden has built an impressive career as an educator spanning over thirty years. After earning her bachelor’s degree in English, she became a substitute teacher in the Wilmington public schools and taught English full-time at a local high school.

While working and raising a family, Jill continued her education. She earned two master’s degrees—one in Education from West Chester University and one in English from Villanova University. In 2007, at age 55, she completed her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.

For 15 years, Jill taught English and writing at Delaware Technical Community College. She especially enjoyed working with older students returning to school.

In 2009, she began teaching at Northern Virginia Community College, where she still works. She is the first Second Lady and now First Lady to maintain a paying job outside the White House.

Beyond teaching, Jill has taken on advocacy roles. In 1993, she founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative to educate young women about breast cancer.

As Second Lady, she and Michelle Obama started Joining Forces to support military families. Jill has also written several books, including a memoir and children’s books.

Age and Physical Appearance

Jill Biden was born in 1951 and is currently 73 years old. When Joe Biden took office in 2021, she became the oldest first lady to assume the role at 69.

Despite her age, Jill maintains an active lifestyle. She is known to run 5 miles a day, five days a week. She has competed in marathons and half-marathons.

Jill stands at about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has a slim build and keeps herself physically fit. Her blonde hair is usually worn in a classic style.

Jill favors tailored clothing and bold colors for public appearances. She often wears American designers and focuses on sustainable fashion choices.

Net Worth and Salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jill Biden’s estimated net worth is around $9 million, compared to her husband Joe Biden’s estimated net worth of $10 million. Their wealth comes from Joe’s long political career, speaking engagements, book deals, and Jill’s teaching salary.

As a Northern Virginia Community College professor, Jill earns about $85,000 per year. This makes her the first First Lady to keep a paying job outside the White House. She also receives a $250,000 pension and annuity.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth $9 million Annual Salary $85,000 (as a professor) Pension/Annuity $250,000 Earnings (2017-2019) Over $15 million from speaking fees and book deals

The Bidens have increased their wealth significantly since leaving the White House in 2017. From 2017 to 2019, they earned over $15 million in speaking fees and book deals, and Jill herself earned $700,000 for speaking engagements.

Business Ventures and Investments

Unlike some political families, the Bidens are not known for significant business ventures or investments outside of Joe’s political career and their book deals. Their largest asset appears to be real estate.

In 2017, the Bidens purchased a $2.7 million vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and their primary residence is in Wilmington, Delaware. Since leaving the White House in 2017, the couple has earned significant income from book deals and speaking engagements.

Jill signed a three-book deal with Flatiron Books upon leaving her role as Second Lady. The exact value is unknown, but it likely contributed substantially to the couple’s recent increase in wealth. Beyond this, Jill Biden has no public records of significant business investments.

Investment and Funding Activities

As educators and career public servants, the Bidens have not been involved in significant investment or funding activities like some wealthy political families. Their investments, primarily in mutual funds and real estate, appear pretty standard for their income level.

The Bidens have increased their charitable giving in recent years as their income has grown. Their 2023 tax returns showed they donated over $20,000 to charity, about 3.3% of their income. Most of their wealth seems to be self-made through salaries, book deals, and speaking fees rather than investments or inherited wealth.

Contact Details and Social Media Presence

As First Lady, Jill Biden does not have public contact information. The Office of the First Lady can be reached through the White House website.

Jill maintains an active presence on social media, primarily through official White House accounts:

Platform Handle Details Twitter @FLOTUS Official White House account Instagram @flotus Official White House account Facebook First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Official White House account Contact White House Website Contact through the Office of the First Lady

She uses these platforms to share updates on her work and the causes she supports. Jill’s posts tend to focus on her roles as an educator and advocate rather than personal content.

The First Lady does not have any known personal social media accounts. Any communication from Jill Biden comes through official White House channels or her staff. This allows her to maintain privacy while still officially connecting with the public.

Conclusion

Jill Biden has forged a unique path as an educator, author, and now First Lady. Her dedication to teaching and public service has remained constant even as her platform has grown.

From community college professor to White House resident, Jill balances multiple roles while advocating for causes close to her heart. Her story is one of resilience, hard work, and unwavering commitment to family and education.