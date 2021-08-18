First light of alert in the Dream Team: the malaise in the PSG with Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos signed for PSG after being released

The PSG it became the most important player in this transfer market. However, this condition had already been achieved even before signing Lionel Messi, since a month before his signing, he also reached an agreement with the other captain from the Spanish soccer giant: Sergio Ramos.

Despite not having the same repercussion, the arrival of the defender made noise and could only be overshadowed by the arrival of Lionel Messi. Now, with the waters a little calmer and 40 days after his hiring, sources close to the club would have assured the Ser string that the Spanish central came with some demands that generated some discomfort in the club’s employees.

Sergio Ramos became a PSG player alongside Lionel Messi (Reuters)

This was reported by the journalist Toño García of the program The spar of the Spanish environment Ser string. At the same time, the idol of Real Madrid also I would have had some details with the technical staff that works for the players, who have not liked within the institution. “They are not happy at Paris Saint Germain how he arrived, with his injury, that has occurred, with his attitude. Sources from the Parisian team tell us that either he puts the batteries and returns to 100%, or he will not be the undisputed headline as he may think or we could all think, “said the journalist.

“They also tell me, and I open quotation marks, he has arrived very” grown up. ” In the environment that surrounds the Paris Saint Germain dressing room they tell me that Sergio Ramos has arrived grown, with some details of the team staff, with the people who work for the players, they have not liked. The requirements, has come asking for too many things. It is true that he is a star, but in front of him there are players who are more stars than him ”, portrayed the chronicler of Ser string.

The media defined its actions as “grown up”, a term related to certain airs of a power that still does not show in the Parisian club beyond being one of the greatest figures of European football. This would have added to the fact that the footballer still He is not available to report to Mauricio Pochettino after sustaining an injury to the soleus of the left leg. Although he has returned to training individually, he still does not have an exact return date and would only begin to be considered during the second week of September.

Another drawback that the former will encounter merengue when it comes to going back to the field is that ownership is not guaranteed. The Argentine coach has full confidence in his two centers, Marks Y Kimpembe, so at 35 he will have to fight to earn a place.

PSG did not renew the contract to Thiago Silva, champion of the Champions League later with Chelsea (Reuters)

Age and his hiring was another of the issues that would have been discussed in the locker room before his signing was finalized. As reported The Parisian back then, there was a certain unhappy with his signing, after the way they released Thiago Silva, who subsequently joined Chelsea and lifted the Champions League.

The Brazilian, who He was the captain of the team and much loved within the teamHe had become a benchmark within the institution. However, PSG let him go without even presenting him with a renewal offer, considering that due to his age (36 years) his stay in Paris had ended: “It was very annoying. I was not there for a season or a few months, it was a story of eight years ”, recognized months later.

This rumor about Ramos is just a small fissure of something that many fear with this Dream Team. Pochettino will have to tame the egos of a star-studded dressing room and for that he has already begun to lay the foundations in the first press conference he held after the arrival of Lionel Messi. “Do we have a team? I think we don’t have a team yet. We have many names that shine on their own and the great challenge for us as a coaching staff is that those names that shine so much play as a team, behave on the field with naturalness and discipline in the organization to achieve results. That is our tremendous challenge ”, clarified the Argentine DT.

