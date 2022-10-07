First Look at Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s “Ferrari”

First look at Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, in “Ferrari,” set for release in 2023. (STX Entertainment)

Since La casa de Gucci (House of Gucci) up to the engines Ferrari, Adam Driver Practice your Italian accent one more time. The Oscar-nominated American, who has participated in productions such as the one mentioned above, among others such as the last duel, story of a marriage, Annetteeven Star Wars: The Force Awakens; will now characterize Enzo Ferrarithe real-life former race car driver whose troubled marriage to his wife leads him to bet it all on one last race.

The film a biographical drama directed by Michael man (Fire against fire y Miami Vice), taken from a screenplay co-written between him and Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job), inspired by the book by Brock Yates, Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine. This feature film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2023.

Michael Mann behind the scenes of “Ferrari”. (STXEntertainment)

The biopic, set in the summer of 1957, narrates the experiences that the former racing driver, Ferrari, had to go through, being in crisis, due to the bankruptcy that stalked the company that he and his wife, Laura, built at from nothing in ten years. On the other hand, it details more about his stormy marriage, as they both dealt with the death of his son. “In this crucial stage, Ferrari will make risky decisions, betting everything on a single race that crosses 1,000 miles throughout Italy, the Mille Miglia”, is described in the official premise.

In the distribution of FerrariDriver is accompanied by Penelope Cruz in the role of his wife, Laura Ferrari. as well as participate Shailene WoodleyPatrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, and Lino Musella as other main and supporting characters.

Penelope Cruz on the set of the movie Enzo Ferrari which was filmed in Modena, Italy. (Mega/The Grosby Group)



“Ferrari means red. It means racing. Excellence, luxury and performance”, expresses Brock Yates in his book. Giving as an entry that for almost seventy years, Enzo Ferrari dominated an automotive empire that defined the world of high-performance cars.

The definitive biography of Brock Yates penetrates the elaborate veneer of Ferrari and uncovers the truth behind Ferrari’s strange relationships, his work with Mussolini’s fascists, and his fanatical obsession with speed. “A fascinating and provocative book,” he said The Observer. This is how the public expects this next Mann film to be.

Mann’s most recent work was for TV with “Tokyo Vice”. (HBOMax)

Ferrari es producida por Forward Pass, Moto Productions, Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. Its main Distributors will be Leone Film Group and STX Entertainment. Wait for her in 2023! Meanwhile, do not miss the opportunity to appreciate the talent of Adam Driver in an Italian story as it is House of Gucciavailable now at HBO Max.

