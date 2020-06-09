First look at BBC One revival of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads as air date confirmed

BBC One has launched the primary set of pictures from its upcoming Talking Heads revival, which sees the likes of Jodie Comer, Imelda Staunton, Tamsin Greig and Martin Freeman tackle Alan Bennett’s iconic monologues.

The sequence will start on BBC One from 9pm on Tuesday 23rd June with a double-bill, whereas all 12 dramatic monologues may even be made obtainable to look at on BBC iPlayer.

The unique sequence aired on the BBC again within the 1980s, that includes the likes of Oscar winner Maggie Smith, and was adopted up with a second sequence airing within the 1990s.

The brand new line-up consists of: The Hobbit’s Martin Freeman, who will play a middle-aged man in “A Chip within the Sugar” (a job originated by Bennett himself); Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer as an aspiring actress in “Her Huge Probability” (originated by Julie Walters); Tamsin Greig in “Nights within the Backyard of Spain” (originated by Penelope Wilton); and The Crown’s Imelda Staunton in “A Girl of Letters” (originated by Patricia Routledge).

The total, star-studded solid additionally consists of: Monica Dolan, Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Harriet Walter.

Bennett, who additionally wrote two new monologues for the revival, beforehand stated in a press release, “In such tough circumstances, that the BBC ought to select to remount each sequence of Talking Heads, and produce two totally new ones, is a consolation and an enormous praise. I hope a brand new era of actors will get and provides as a lot pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years in the past.”

The twelve-part Talking Heads revival will start on BBC One from 9pm on Tuesday 23rd June, earlier than persevering with within the following weeks.

