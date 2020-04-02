General News

First look at BBC Three one-off drama about impact of “fast fame” on reality TV stars

April 2, 2020
2 Min Read

BBC Three has introduced casting for its upcoming drama about fictional reality stars, written by presenter and broadcaster Reggie Yates.

In Make Me Well-known, Grantchester’s motor-cycling vicar Tom Brittney performs Billy, a younger man who finds each fame and notoriety on a “fictional constructed-reality present”.

“When Billy succeeds in impressing the producers of a fictional constructed-reality present, he believes his life is ready to alter without end,” reads the official sequence synopsis. “A 12 months after the present has aired, whereas some of Billy’s co-stars’ careers are thriving, Billy struggles to steadiness the afterglow of fame, social media, and tabloid kiss & tells, and the ensuing assumptions folks have made about his character – forcing deep vulnerabilities to the floor.

“Can Billy escape the repute that now precedes him?”

Brittney leads a star-studded forged, which incorporates the likes of Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), Aiysha Hart (Line Of Obligation, Atlantis), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve, W1A), Emma Rigby (Hollyoaks, As soon as Upon A Time In Wonderland), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Enterprice) and Tilly Keeper (EastEnders).

Brittney stated that he “hope[s] Billy’s story will give audiences extra compassion in direction of the folks they see on display screen.”

Creator Yates added: “It’s been a 12 months within the making however it’s nice to lastly share this movie with the BBC Three viewers, who I really feel have grown up alongside me, and I hope will resonate with our fundamental character, Billy, who could be very near my coronary heart.”

Make Me Well-known will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Try what else is on with our TV Information

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment