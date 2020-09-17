First look at David Tennant in Around the World in 80 Days

When you’re struggling to separate David Tennant’s chilling flip as serial killer Dennis Nilsen from his older roles, then chances are you’ll be in luck – as a result of the Des star’s subsequent undertaking seems to be a relatively extra upbeat journey.

In Around the World in 80 Days, tailored from Jules Verne’s basic novel of the similar title, Tennant will play legendary adventurer Phileas Fogg, who has to make use of a sequence of weird contraptions and his personal ingenuity to finish the titular problem – and in a first-look picture, we are able to lastly see how Tennant will look in the central position.

Tennant will probably be joined in the BBC sequence by Ibrahim Koma as sidekick Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as Abigail Repair (a journalist who joins the voyage to chronicle the expertise), and all three might be seen in the teaser picture above.

“The clock is ticking,” an announcement from the manufacturing staff mentioned. “Be a part of Phileas Fogg (David Tennant), Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and Abigail Repair (Leonie Benesch) on their journey Around the World in 80 Days – coming to screens 2021.”

Set to play out over eight episodes subsequent yr and written by Life on Mars’ Ashley Pharoah amongst others, Around the World in 80 Days started filming in February and was anticipated to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent halting of most TV manufacturing round the world.

Nevertheless, it now appears the sequence is again on monitor, even when followers have to attend relatively longer than 80 Days to see Tennant in one thing a little bit bit extra uplifting and cheerful. Except, in fact, you simply fancied trying out a few of his previous Physician Who episodes as a palate cleanser.

Around the World in 80 Days involves the BBC in 2021. Wish to watch one thing sooner? Take a look at our full TV Information.