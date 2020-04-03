First Look At Jim Parsons, Darren Criss And More In Netflix’s Hollywood

Hollywood magic is coming to Netflix due to an upcoming Ryan Murphy undertaking. Fittingly known as Hollywood, the restricted sequence will comply with a gaggle of hopeful actors and filmmakers making an attempt to make it in showbiz within the aftermath of World Battle II. Murphy recruited actors who appeared in his American Horror Story and American Crime Story sequence, together with Dylan McDermott and Darren Criss, with some newcomers like Large Bang Principle veteran Jim Parsons for a sequence that ought to deliver glitz, glamor, and the highs and lows of the Hollywood Golden Age to Netflix.