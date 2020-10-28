First look at Johnny Flynn as David Bowie in “origin” movie Stardust

A trailer has been launched for the David Bowie biopic Stardust, starring Emma actor Johnny Flynn as the Skinny White Duke, however the rock icon’s music is noticeably lacking from it. His household did now enable its use.

Stardust is the story of the younger Bowie’s first journey to America in 1971, after he had tasted some success in the UK with the discharge of Area Oddity in 1969, The Man Who Offered the World in 1970 and Hunk Dory in 1971. However the movie investigates the interval main as much as his creation of his alster-ego, Ziggy Stardust, whose songs such as Suffragette Metropolis which led to tremendous stardom globally.

In voiceover, he says: “Rock star or any person impersonating a rock star – what’s the distinction?”

The trailer exhibits Flynn taking part in a mysterious younger man who’s trying to find an identification with which he can conquer the world. His Mercury Data publicist government, Rob Oberman (Glee star Marc Maron), is exasperated at Bowie’s refusal to play the company recreation and his experimentation with cross-dressing and sexuality.

Stardust is notable for not that includes Bowie’s music, which many followers would deem important to a biopic of the Brixton-born legend. Bowie’s household has not supported the movie.

In actual fact, his son, Moon director Duncan Jones tweeted final yr: “Im saying that as it stands, this movie gained’t have any of dads music in it, & I can’t think about that altering. If you wish to see a biopic with out his music or the households blessing, thats as much as the viewers.”

Stardust is directed by documentary maker Gabriel Vary from a script by himself and Christopher Bell. Becoming a member of Maron and Flynn in the solid is The Starvation Video games actress Jena Malone as Bowie’s first spouse, Angie.

Flynn informed Yahoo Films that viewers mustn’t deal with it as a rock biopic; slightly it was a “tiny origin” story.

“It’s fairly a small movie,” he stated. “It’s actually not in the identical form of style or emotional really feel as these massive biopic movies. It’s very a lot a tiny origin story for him. So I actually hope individuals obtain it in the way in which it’s meant to be acquired. It was an enormous privilege to have a go at.”

Stardust will hit cinemas on twenty fifth November and can stream on VOD and digital providers the identical day.

Try what else is on with our TV Information, or take a look at our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.