First Look at Leslie Jordan in ‘United States vs. Billie Vacation’

February 10, 2021
In Lee Daniel’s upcoming “The United States vs. Billie Vacation,” coming to Hulu on Feb. 26, Andra Day performs legendary Billie Vacation. The movie facilities round her Forties courtroom trial and her encounters with the Federal Bureau of Narcotics.

Leslie Jordan performs journalist Reginald Lord Devine, who sits down with Vacation for an interview to debate “Unusual Fruit.” The tune, which condemns the U.S. historical past of lynching Black folks, brought on Vacation to come back  below fireplace by the company.

Of Jordan’s casting, Daniels says, “I’m a giant fan of Leslie’s and I’ve all the time wished to work with him. After I was fascinated by this character — a journalist who interviews celebrities down on their luck – I envisioned a fusion of Quentin Crisp and Skip E. Lowe, a job I knew solely Leslie might carry to life.”

Jordan has constructed himself a assorted profession through the years. In 2006, he received an Emmy for his function as Beverly Leslie on “Will & Grace.” He has additionally appeared in “American Horror Story” and in 2012’s “The Assist.”

The movie additionally highlights features of Vacation’s complicated relationship with Jimmy Fletcher, performed by Trevante Rhodes, the Black agent tasked with monitoring her actions.

Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne, Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph, Miss Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Evan Ross, Tyler James Williams, Tone Bell and Erik LaRay Harvey additionally star.

