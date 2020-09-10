First look at Line of Duty’s new guest lead Kelly Macdonald in character

Line of Obligation creator Jed Mercurio has shared a primary look picture at sequence six guest star Kelly Macdonald in character as the newest cop beneath investigation by AC-12.

The hit crime drama started filming its sixth outing again in February, however was compelled to halt manufacturing when the coronavirus started spreading quickly, putting quite a few nations into strict lockdown.

Happily, Line of Obligation was in a position to resume work at the start of September, an event marked by Mercurio dropping an intriguing trace on his Twitter feed.

The prolific author, who additionally penned BBC One’s Bodyguard, is at it once more right now, posting a photograph on his social media that gives our first look at Kelly Macdonald in character as DCI Jo Davidson.

Identified for her earlier roles in Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire, Macdonald takes the coveted guest star spot in the upcoming sequence, beforehand held by the likes of Lennie James, Thandie Newton and Stephen Graham.

All we find out about Davidson up to now is that she’s “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved homicide” and that her “unconventional conduct” places her on the radar of AC-12.

Take a look at the sneak peek picture under, which sees Davidson throughout the desk from Martin Compston’s Steve Arnott, and Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings, simply previous to a “battle” of wits.

#LineofDuty6: AC-12 v DCI Jo Davidson. The groups undergo their remaining warmups earlier than battle commences … pic.twitter.com/2kUcVFmFUn — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) September 10, 2020

On the time of the guest star announcement, Mercurio mentioned: “We’re honoured that Kelly Macdonald will be part of Martin, Vicky and Adrian in sequence six of Line Of Obligation. DCI Joanne Davidson will show essentially the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever confronted.”

Line of Obligation sequence six had initially been supposed to air this yr, however as a result of aforementioned filming delay, a premiere someday in 2021 is now trying much more seemingly.

