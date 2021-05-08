First Look at Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Lily James as Pam Anderson

Hulu has released a first look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the limited series “Pam and Tommy.”

The comedic series takes on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Along with Stan and James, the series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.

Check out the photos below.

“Pam and Tommy” was ordered to series in December 2020. Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved with the series. It is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, who serve as co-showrunners. Rogen will also executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey. Dave Franco will executive produce with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug executive producing for Annapurna. Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, and Sarah Gubbins will also executive produce. Craig Gillespie will direct and executive produce.

Stan posted another photo on Instagram, with a quote from Tommy Lee: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

This is not the only Hulu series currently in the works about a real person in which that person is not involved. Hulu is currently prepping a series about infamous boxing legend Mike Tyson, with Tyson having called the series “inappropriate” and “tone deaf.”

James is no stranger to TV, having starred in shows such as “Downton Abbey” and the miniseries adaptation of “War & Peace” in 2016. She is primarily known for her film work. Her starring feature roles include hits like “Cinderella,” “Baby Driver,” “Darkest Hour,” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Stan most recently appeared in the Disney Plus series “The Falcon and The Winter Solider,” reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other TV credits include “Kings” and “Once Upon a Time.” He has appeared in multiple films within the MCU at this point, most prominently in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The role will also reunite Stan with Gillespie, who directed him in the critically-acclaimed Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.” His other recent film roles include “The Devil All the Time” and “Destroyer.”