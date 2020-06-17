First Look at ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 – Variety

In right now’s TV information roundup, Netflix reveals a primary look at Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy,” and Showtime will host a digital live performance on June 21 benefitting the Equal Justice Initiative.

CASTING

Nickelodeon has signed an general cope with 13-year-old social media influencer and hip-hop artist Alaya “That Lady Lay Lay” Excessive. Nickelodeon and Excessive will work collectively to develop programming throughout a number of platforms, create music initiatives and construct a client merchandise enterprise spanning throughout trend, equipment and publishing. Excessive has been rapping, singing, writing and producing for the reason that age of 5 and has already impressed the likes of Nick Cannon and Le’Veon Bell. She turned the youngest feminine rapper to signal a recording contract with Contemporary Insurgent Muzik/Empire at age 11 and launched her debut album “Tha Cheat Code” in September 2018.

DATES

Amazon Prime Video introduced that Jim Gaffigan‘s latest stand-up comedy particular, “Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Vacationer,” shall be out there on July 24. The 2-part particular sees Gaffigan on his worldwide tour in Ontario, Canada and Barcelona, Spain, the place he challenged himself to reach with no materials and base his efficiency off of his cultural experiences in every metropolis. “Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Vacationer” was produced by Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Prime Video and govt produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Jeannie Gaffigan and Alex Murray.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has revealed the official synopsis and first look photos for Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy” premiering July 31. The second season sees the Hargreeves siblings scattered all through the 1960s in Dallas, Texas. 5 lands in the midst of one more apocalypse and should discover a method to reunite his household as a way to cease it and return to the current day, all whereas being haunted by a trio of Swedish assassins. “The Umbrella Academy” stars Ellen Web page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Justin H. Min and is govt produced by showrunner Steve Blackman, Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg and Mike Richardson together with co-producers Gerard Approach and Gabriel Bá.



SPECIALS

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Films and Mysteries are bringing Christmas to July as soon as once more with particular programming occasions. Hallmark Films and Mysteries’ “Gold Crown Christmas Occasion” will start June 29 at 5 p.m. and can characteristic three unique Hallmark Christmas motion pictures every weeknight. “Double Characteristic Fridays” will play two motion pictures from the identical franchise back-to-back, with “Time For Me to Come Residence for Christmas” and “Time For You to Come Residence for Christmas” on July 3 in addition to “Christmas in Angel Falls” and “Angel Falls: A Novel Vacation” on July 10. July 4 will characteristic day-long programming of Christmas motion pictures centered on the army, together with “Operation Christmas,” “Vacation for Heroes” and “A Veteran’s Christmas.” As well as, Hallmark Channel’s “Memento Christmas” occasion will start July 10 at 12 p.m. with “Christmas at Dollywood” and proceed via July 27 at 6 a.m. for 17 whole days of Christmas-themed favorites.

Showtime has introduced a digital live performance, “The Chi With Love,” to lift cash for the Equal Justice Initiative together with a $500,000 donation from Showtime and ViacomCBS to honor their collection “The Chi.” The hour-long particular will happen June 21 at 7 p.m. on Showtime’s YouTube channel forward of season premiere of “The Chi,” and can characteristic a headlining efficiency from Frequent and remarks from Lena Waithe, creator and govt producer of “The Chi.” Different performers embody “The Chi” star Jacob Latimore and Chicago artists Twista, Ravyn Lenae, Jamila Woods, BJ The Chicago Child and MFnMelo.

PODCASTS

Audible has introduced a brand new set of scripted Audible Originals coming this summer time. “Phreaks,” a interval drama a couple of group of cellphone hackers within the 1970s, stars Christian Slater, Carrie Coon, Ben McKenzie, Justice Smith and Bree Klauser. “Yard Work,” written by David Koepp and starring Kevin Bacon, is a novella through which a vine infects a widowed man’s bloodstream. Alicia Silverstone heads up “Eat Sh-t Kenny Daniels,” a comedic homicide thriller created by Tony Wilson, Luke Kelly-Clyne and Susanna Wolff. Lastly, from award-winning author Josh Koeningsberg, “Vroom Vroom” follows a automotive dealership attempting its finest to not exit of enterprise and stars Andy Richter, Yvette Nicole Brown, John DiMaggio, Rick Gonzales, Lucy DeVito, Mic Daily and Azhar Khan.

FESTIVALS

SeriesFest has revealed new additions to its digital pageant going down June 18-24, together with a screening of “Ghostwriter” adopted by a dialog with Academy Award-winning director Luke Matheny and govt producer Kay Wilson Stallings, in addition to a screening of the documentary “Silent Rose” and panel dialogue with director Mitch Dickman and producer Shane Boris moderated by govt producer Evan Shapiro. “Heredia Imaginative and prescient: The Quarantine Assortment” and “Scorching Spot” are actually additionally set to display throughout the fest. As well as, SeriesFest has introduced its annual Worldwide Highlight on eight unique collection from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Peru and the United Kingdom. Moreover, Aaliyah Williams has joined the panel “Innovation Speak with Terri Weinberg“; Mattea Conforti and govt producer Joe Hill will make an look on the panel for “NOS482“; “Mythic Quest: Quarantine” forged members Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim will take part in a Q&A; and Patrick Wimp, HaJ and Dahéli Corridor will be a part of the “Amplify Inclusion By means of Impartial Sequence” panel.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zachary Quinto and Alec Benjamin will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Mark Ruffalo is tonight’s visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!“; Hasan Minhaj and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit shall be on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert“; Kevin Bacon and Rita Wilson will be a part of “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” and Sen. Bernie Sanders, Yvonne Orji and Black Pumas shall be on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers.”