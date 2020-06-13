First look at The Voice Kids 2020 reveals new coach Paloma Faith in action

The Voice Kids is returning to our screens this July – and ITV has now given us our first glimpse of the new collection as Paloma Faith takes over Jessie J’s huge purple chair.

The kids’s expertise contest is heading into its fourth collection. As a spin-off of the ITV expertise present The Voice, this model sees aspiring singers between the ages of seven and 14 audition for superstar “Coaches” who decide the youngsters with probably the most potential. They then take their singers below their wings, earlier than battling it out with one another.

Coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones are all set to return for the 2020 collection, however this time round Paloma Faith is becoming a member of them because the fourth member of the line-up. The pop star was beforehand a decide on the fifth collection of the grownup model of The Voice, and he or she now replaces Jessie J who departed The Voice Kids after one collection as a Coach to deal with her music profession.

Emma Willis can be again to current the present “when the search commences for younger stand out singers that may flip these chairs and seize one of many 9 locations on every Coach’s group this summer season,” in keeping with ITV.

On becoming a member of the present, Paloma Faith earlier stated: “It’s going to be a lot enjoyable working with these younger singers, serving to them discover their voices and be one of the best they are often. From what I’ve seen; though they’re small, their voices are sometimes mighty and can provide most adults a run for his or her cash!”

It appears the pre-recorded elements of the present will have the ability to air as regular, however there’s nonetheless a query mark hanging over the reside closing for The Voice Kids because of the coronavirus pandemic. Underneath authorities guidelines, TV manufacturing can formally now re-start – however security tips imply that is simpler stated than accomplished.

Emma Willis has beforehand advised that the reside finale of The Voice UK may very well be delayed. In accordance with Digital Spy, she instructed The One Present in March: “Like all the things at the minute, you simply can’t name it. We nonetheless have The Voice Kids finale to do, after which after all the semi-final and closing of the grownup model.”

The Voice Kids will air on ITV in July 2020. Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.