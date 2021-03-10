First look at Them, an anthology horror series coming soon to Amazon

We can already see the first official teaser of the Them series, which will premiere soon exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It is an anthology series from hit creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe.

Horror series set in the 50s

Them is a series that will take us to the 50s in the United States during its first season. The story centers on a black family who move from North Carolina to a white neighborhood in Los Angeles during the period known as The Great Migration.

This family’s ideal home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, both real and supernatural, threaten to taunt, annihilate, and destroy them.

Them will be starring by Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten. It will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video soon, although a specific date has not yet been revealed.

If you are looking for other series of the genre, here we select the 15 best horror series of recent years. Don’t be too scared.