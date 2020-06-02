First look at tonight’s episode of Long Lost Family

You’ll be able to at all times depend on Long Lost Family to tug at your heartstrings, and final evening’s episode was no exception.

The foundlings particular, Born With out A Hint, attracted the present’s highest viewing figures since 2014, as we sat down to listen to the tales of individuals who had been born with no connections, no tracing data or clues about who they’re associated to. A peak of 5 million viewers tuned in final evening, with extra nonetheless to observe the present on catch-up.

Final evening’s episode focussed on David and Helen’s tales, and tonight we meet each Simon and Fi.

Right here we see one-time foundling, Simon Jeffery speaking about his adoptive household and the way it felt to learn a surprising revelation about his household historical past after discovering a newspaper about an deserted child. Simon was left in a field outdoors a pub when he was a child and discovering out about this had a profound emotional affect on him, as you possibly can see on this clip.

Hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, Long Lost Family has an unimaginable success price in reuniting households and offering individuals with the ancestral data they so desperately want for their very own peace of thoughts. However there are nonetheless circumstances the place they will’t discover any solutions, nevertheless a lot analysis and time they commit to every story.

