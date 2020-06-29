First look at Zac Efron’s Netflix travel documentary Down to Earth

Zac Efron is likely to be some of the widespread actors on this planet, however in his newest collection for Netflix, the star is taking up a very totally different function – that of travel documentarian.

In a brand new collection for the streaming platform titled Down to Earth the previous Excessive Faculty Musical favorite will travel to numerous areas around the globe, consuming meals and studying about sustainability alongside wellness skilled Darin Olien.

In the course of the collection, they travel to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia and guarantees to put “new views on some very outdated issues.”

And in a brand new trailer, we see Efron talk about his mission, claiming, “Meals, water and power are all the primary staples for contemporary life. We’re going to meet some high eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job.”

Efron has lengthy been an outspoken advocate of pursuing sustainability options, and earlier this 12 months he took half in a programme titled the Nice International Cleanup for the Discovery Channel.

The brand new present will arrive on Netflix on 10th July, however within the meantime you may watch the trailer beneath to get a deal with on a number of the points it will likely be exploring.