First Look: ‘Blazing Samurai,’ With Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson

The primary photos have been launched for “Blazing Samurai,” an animated comedy based mostly on Mel Brooks’ basic movie “Blazing Saddles,” and that includes the voices of Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson and Ricky Gervais. It’s produced and creatively led by Rob Minkoff, the director of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The undertaking is in manufacturing at Cinesite Montreal and is on schedule for supply later this 12 months. GFM Animation will probably be promoting the movie at subsequent week’s European Movie Market, the place distributors will be capable to display screen the newest lower of the movie.

“Blazing Samurai” follows the story of Hank, a loveable mutt with massive goals of changing into a samurai. When he finds himself with a brand new job as sheriff of Kakamucho, he additionally finds he could have bitten off greater than he can chew given the city is inhabited solely by cats.

“Blazing Samurai”

Courtesy of Aniventure & Align/HB Wink Animation/GFM Animation

The Japanese-inspired animated comedy “teaches youngsters and adults alike that embracing range is what really makes you a hero,” mentioned GFM Animation.

In addition to Cera, Jackson and Gervais, the voice solid consists of George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou and Brooks.

Minkoff mentioned: “ ‘Blazing Samurai’ is a freewheeling mash-up of East and West. An action-packed comedy that includes unimaginable performances from our stellar solid of hilarious characters, it additionally delivers a terrific message of inclusion and acceptance. It’s certain to be a deal with the entire household can get pleasure from.”

Producer Man Collins added: “Seeing ‘Blazing Samurai’ come collectively has been an enormous enhance in these COVID-impacted occasions. This was at all times an formidable unbiased animated film but the mix of the manufacturing, inventive and CG animation groups has been seamless and that shines by within the showreel. Having such excellent animation creatives, Rob Minkoff and Mark Koetsier guiding manufacturing and dealing with the Cinesite staff signifies that what we’re seeing on display screen is really world class.”

Mark Koetsier (“The Grinch,” “Huge Hero 6,” “Madagascar: Escape to Africa”) is directing alongside Minkoff (“The Lion King,” “Mr Peabody & Sherman,” “Stuart Little”), who can also be producing with Adam Nagle (“Riverdance: The Animated Journey”) and Collins.

Align and Aniventure current “Blazing Samurai” in affiliation with HB Wink Animation and GFM Animation.