First look images for Charlize Theron Netflix film The Old Guard

Netflix has launched its first images of Oscar-winner Charlize Theron enjoying an immortal warrior in upcoming film The Old Guard.

Based mostly on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball), the film follows “a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious incapability to die”, and who’ve spent centuries defending the globe.

Theron performs Andy, the group’s chief, whereas rising star Kiki Layne (If Beale Avenue May Discuss) performs newcomer Nile, who alongside Andy “assist[s] the group get rid of the specter of those that search to copy and monetize their energy,” in response to the film’s official synopsis.

The film additionally stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Physician Unusual).

