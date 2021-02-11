First Look: Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn in Channel 5 Drama

(*5*)

There’s a brand new queen in city.

Selection can reveal the primary look of “Queen & Slim” actor Jodie Turner-Smith as Tudor queen Anne Boleyn — essentially the most infamous of Henry VIII’s wives, finest identified for her premature demise by execution — in three-part psychological thriller “Anne Boleyn” for ViacomCBS-backed U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 5. The present wrapped manufacturing on location in Yorkshire in December, and is about to air later this yr.

Produced by Fable Photos and Sony Photos Tv, “Anne Boleyn” garnered headlines final yr for Turner-Smith’s casting, which marks one among a handful of instances a Black actor has portrayed a significant royal determine on a British terrestrial broadcaster. Extra just lately, Sophie Okonedo performed Queen of England Margaret, who was married to Henry VI, in the BBC’s “The Hole Crown.” She starred reverse Benedict Cumberbatch.

“Anne Boleyn” — which is gearing as much as be Channel 5’s boldest fee up to now as it marks its first three years in drama commissioning — will discover the ultimate months of Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to safe a future for her daughter and problem the highly effective patriarchy closing in round her. The sequence will depict the important thing moments that trigger Anne to topple, reflecting her energy, deadly vulnerabilities and dedication to be an equal amongst males.

The ensemble solid consists of Paapa Essiedu (“I Could Destroy You,” “Gangs of London”) as Anne’s brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn. As revealed by Selection, Mark Stanley (“White Home Farm”) is Henry VIII, and Lola Petticrew (“Courting Amber”) is Anne’s love rival Jane Seymour.

Elsewhere, Barry Ward (“White Traces,” “Des”) is King Henry VIII’s closest and strongest advisor Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman (West Finish’s “Hamilton”) is Jane Seymour’s bold brother Edward, Amanda Burton (“White Home Farm,” “Silent Witness”) is stoic Governess Woman Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira (“Two Weeks to Reside,” “Trigonometry”) is Anne’s loyal confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner has penned the three-part sequence, which is directed by Lynsey Miller (“Deadwater Fell,” “Doing Cash,” “The Boy With The Topknot”).

“Anne Boleyn” is produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell by way of the London-based outfit Fable Photos. The sequence was commissioned by Channel 5 controller Ben Frow, deputy director of packages Sebastian Cardwell and Sony Photos Tv’s president of worldwide manufacturing Wayne Garvie. Historian Dan Jones serves as government producer.