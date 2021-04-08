First Look: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Anne Boleyn With Henry VIII

Their relationship might have been, um, lower quick, however Jodie Turner-Smith’s Anne Boleyn and Mark Stanley’s Henry VIII look fairly cosy within the first picture of the pair from the upcoming Channel 5 drama.

In Selection’s unique first look, Turner-Smith’s Tudor queen is nestled in opposition to the formidable Henry VIII, performed by “White Home Farm” actor Stanley, when instances have been, presumably, higher.

Boleyn is probably the most infamous of Henry VIII’s six wives (clearly, they have been the issue), greatest recognized for her premature demise by execution. The three-part psychological thriller “Anne Boleyn” for ViacomCBS-backed U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 5 will discover the ultimate months of Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to safe a future for her daughter and problem the highly effective patriarchy closing in round her.

The sequence will depict the important thing moments that trigger Anne to topple, reflecting her energy, deadly vulnerabilities and willpower to be an equal amongst males.

The present wrapped manufacturing on location in Yorkshire in December, and is about to air later this 12 months. Turner-Smith on Wednesday exited her deal to star in “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” Netflix’s prequel sequence to its buzzy fantasy drama “The Witcher,” citing a scheduling battle. The actor made a splash in 2019 along with her starring function reverse Daniel Kaluuya in Common’s “Queen & Slim” and can subsequent be seen in A24’s “After Yang,” reverse Colin Farrell, and in Amazon’s “With out Regret,” starring Michael B. Jordan.

Produced by Fable Footage and Sony Footage Tv, “Anne Boleyn” garnered headlines final 12 months for Turner-Smith’s casting, which marks one among a handful of instances a Black actor has portrayed a serious royal determine on a British terrestrial broadcaster. Extra not too long ago, Sophie Okonedo performed Queen of England Margaret, who was married to Henry VI, within the BBC’s “The Hole Crown.” She starred reverse Benedict Cumberbatch.

“Anne Boleyn” is produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell by the London-based outfit Fable Footage. The sequence was commissioned by Channel 5 controller Ben Frow, deputy director of applications Sebastian Cardwell and Sony Footage Tv’s president of worldwide manufacturing Wayne Garvie. Historian Dan Jones serves as govt producer.

Full picture beneath: