First Look: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson

Sky has unveiled the primary have a look at Kenneth Branagh taking part in U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson within the forthcoming drama “This Sceptred Isle.”

The British “Tenet” star, whose casting was first introduced in January, is just about unrecognizable as the 56-year-old Johnson. Produced by Fremantle, Richard Brown’s Passenger and Winterbottom’s Revolution Movies, the Michael Winterbottom-directed present is now in manufacturing.

“This Sceptred Isle,” which was introduced in June 2020, will chart the occasions surrounding Johnson and his authorities within the face of the primary wave of the worldwide pandemic. The U.Okay. chief in late March was hospitalized with COVID-19 for over per week, with numerous days spent in intensive care.

“The primary wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might be remembered ceaselessly,” mentioned author and director Winterbottom. “A time when the nation got here collectively to battle an invisible enemy. A time when individuals had been extra conscious than ever of the significance of neighborhood. Our collection weaves collectively numerous true tales — from Boris Johnson in Quantity 10 to entrance line employees across the nation — chronicling the efforts of scientists, docs, care dwelling employees and coverage makers to guard us from the virus.”

The present guarantees to “inform the story of among the most devastating occasions to ever befall the UK, and of a Prime Minister main in these unprecedented occasions.” The collection will cowl the influence of the virus, and the response of the nation’s medical neighborhood to beat the pandemic. It’s primarily based on the first-hand testimony from members of the federal government, the Division of Well being, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and hospitals and care properties throughout the nation.

The Sky Unique drama will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV in 2022.