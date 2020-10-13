First Look Media’s Topic Buys The Hat, Starring Jude Law and Raff Law

First Look Media-backed U.S. streamer Topic has picked up the quick movie “The Hat,” starring Jude Law and Raff Law, and directed by Darren Strowger.

Shot throughout lockdown, with an authentic rating by The Who’s Pete Townshend (by the way, the musician’s first since “Tommy”), the movie marks the primary time Jude Law and his son — who has appeared in different quick movies and stars within the forthcoming “Twist” — have acted collectively on display.

The six-minute quick was filmed on location within the U.Okay. throughout lockdown, and shot fully on an iPhone. It follows a younger man who wanders into the center of a barren area, solely to be interrupted by a thriller assailant who begins chasing him. Plans are in place to increase the quick right into a 20-minute movie, and later, a feature-length model.

Strowger is finest often known as the co-founder of British tech agency Excell Group, however has been contemplating a transfer into filmmaking for a couple of years, he tells Selection. Throughout lockdown, the manager was self-isolating with the Legal guidelines, who’re household associates.

“We pulled this collectively over a month,” says Strowger, who says he’s taken to directing “fairly naturally” and hopes to get extra formal coaching sooner or later.

“What’s unbelievable is that I wouldn’t have been in a position to enlist Pete [Townsend] or Jude [Law] in regular instances, as a result of Pete could be on tour and Jude could be filming ‘Unbelievable Beasts,’” says Strowger. “By all of us being there collectively, I managed to chop and edit the movie, and name up Pete and get him concerned. All of it simply got here collectively.”

“The Hat” will world premiere on the Raindance Movie Competition on Nov. 6, the place it’s nominated for Greatest U.Okay. Brief. The premiere will profit Teenage Most cancers Belief and Teen Most cancers America, which was co-founded by Townshend.

The movie is the primary in a deliberate sequence of shorts for charity, directed by Strowger and others, with an A-list roster of actors and public figures hooked up, together with Helen Mirren and Cara and Poppy Delevingne. Each Jude Law and Raff Law have donated their appearing charges for “The Hat,” and any income from streaming income will even go on to the charities.

“I believe, throughout this time, individuals wish to give one thing again. Actors haven’t actually been in a position to try this to some extent,” explains Strowger.

“The Hat” premiere in London will probably be accompanied by a stay efficiency from Townshend in addition to a Q&A with the solid and crew.