First-look new Top Gear trailer shows aftermath of Paddy McGuinness crash

A primary have a look at the subsequent sequence of Top Gear has been revealed, with an action-packed 60-second trailer – soundtracked to Labrinth’s Categorical Your self – exhibiting off an array of new stunts for hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

Tanks! Off-road ice-cream vans! 200mph Jaguars! Rent-car ski slopes! Clearly, the UK lockdown hasn’t stopped Top Gear from exhibiting off with the same old extra, as you’ll be able to see within the new teaser beneath.

Among the many uncommon challenges you’ll be able to spot within the new footage are an try and strive “vertical driving” (aka a carnival-inspired Wall of Dying) in previous insurance coverage write-offs, an electrical automotive race round Alton Towers, a Cyprus ski slope slalom in vacation rent automobiles and a sequence of assessments for an all-terrain ice cream van referred to as Mr Nippy.

Plus, we see the gang try to achieve 200mph in a 1980s/90s tremendous automobiles, alongside what occurred when McGuinness crashed a Lamborghini in North Yorkshire throughout filming.

“I lastly received to drive one of my fantasy childhood automobiles the Lamborghini Diablo however it seems 30-year-old supercars don’t like torrential rain, who’d have thought?” McGuinnes famous on Instagram earlier this yr.

“That V12 lures you in and all of a sudden, ‘rawr’ – it bites you. I’m completely advantageous. Fingers crossed we get the automotive working once more as a result of it’s an absolute magnificence.”

He joked: “I’m going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a superb previous cry.”

“Throughout Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire, presenter Paddy McGuinness’s automotive skidded and left the street, coming to an virtually quick cease,” a BBC spokesperson mentioned.

“Paddy was shortly taken to the manufacturing unit base for medical checks and is unharmed. No different automobiles had been concerned and the police, who had been monitoring filming, had been shortly on the scene to help.”

“Security on Top Gear is at all times the manufacturing workforce’s precedence and the automobile’s velocity on the time was throughout the street’s restrict of 60mph.”

All that drama, plus the sight of The Stig driving a tank for some cause, is certain to have followers eager to tune into the sequence when it returns to BBC One “quickly,” with the presenters just lately teasing how the studio segments of the present had been shot exterior to make sure a socially-distant set.

Lights????digicam ???? motion ???? Model new #TopGear, coming quickly with a socially distanced twist. Yep, the viewers are nonetheless right here, and we’re nonetheless at Dunsfold. Simply exterior, hoping that for as soon as the British climate commits to the forecast. Coming quickly to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/rEoTN6q9yd — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) September 9, 2020

The present had beforehand revealed a moratorium on abroad filming following the lockdown, although clearly some journeys (wish to Cyprus) had been achieved earlier than restrictions started.

All collectively it seems like one other evolution for the ever-changing Top Gear format – although not less than getting an viewers to look at the present from their automobiles is smart on a motoring present.

Top Gear returns quickly to BBC One. Need one thing else to look at? Try our full TV Information.