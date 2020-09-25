First Look of India’s first RRTS train running at 180 km / h speed revealed

new Delhi: The first look of the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) train in India has been unveiled on Friday. This will be the first train of its kind in India with a speed of 180 kmph. Its production has been fixed from the year 2022. Also Read – India China Face-off: Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement amid tension on the border – India and China going through “unprecedented” situation

Many officials of the Ministry of Urban Development were present during the unveiling of the train. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS Corridor) is a rail based high speed, high capacity, safe and convenient public transport project. Also Read – India has targeted Pakistan on the announcement of holding elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, said- on the occupied place …

The first look of RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) train was unveiled today. It will be first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022: Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs #Delhi pic.twitter.com/utIqUIdraS Also Read – India-China standoff: MEA said- It is necessary to ensure ground stability, meeting of commanders soon – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Explain that the fastest speed in India will be 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS. Here these trains will be able to run at a speed of 180 km per hour. There will be 24 stations on this route under the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project. The time from Meerut to Delhi will be less than 60 minutes. Apart from this, there will be similar projects elsewhere in the country.