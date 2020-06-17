First-look pictures of Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels as James Comey in The Comey Rule

Showtime has launched a first-look at its restricted collection about former FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into the 2016 US presidential election.

The two pictures from two-part drama The Comey Rule, present Irish actor Brendan Gleeson in (scarily correct) character as Trump, donning a wig and prosthetics to realize his trademark look, and Jeff Daniels as Comey.

Emmy Award-winning actor Gleeson, who’s greatest identified for enjoying Professor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody in the Harry Potter movies, has beforehand portrayed Winston Churchill in 2009’s Into the Storm, whereas Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Newsroom) performed FBI particular agent John P O’Neill in 2018’s The Looming Tower.

Primarily based on Comey’s autobiography, A Greater Loyalty, the miniseries is being tailored by Oscar nominee Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and tells “the story of two highly effective figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly totally different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course”.

The Comey Rule can be set to star Holly Hunter as former Performing Legal professional Basic Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Kingsley Ben-Adir (President Obama) and Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller).

Set for launch in November, the drama is the primary excessive profile portrayal of Trump’s administration for the reason that tv character was elected in 2016.

Whereas The Comey Rule will air on Showtime in the US, it’s at the moment unclear as to how UK viewers will be capable of watch the miniseries.

The Comey Rule can be launched on Showtime in late November. In the event you’re in search of extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.