First main points at the premiere of the brand new Journey Time sequence: Fionna and Cake

Journey Time fanatics have reason why to feel free! HBO Max has introduced a brand new sequence referred to as Journey Time: Fiona & Cake, which can apply the adventures of Fionna and her magical cat Cake in 30 minutes chapters.

Who’re Fionna and Cake? Each characters had been presented for the primary time within the Season 3 of Journey Time as feminine variations of Finn and Jake, protagonists of the principle sequence: Journey Time. The episode additionally incorporated variations of alternative characters equivalent to Prince Gumball and Marshall Lee (a male model of Marceline). The unique episode used to be written and scripted through Adam Muto and Rebecca Sugar, and it’s going to be Muto who will take at the position of showrunner and government manufacturer of the Fionna and Cake by-product.

In line with the synopsis, Fionna and Cake “They’ll embark on a leaping journey within the multiverse and on a adventure of self-discovery. All whilst an impressive new antagonist, made up our minds to trace them down and erase them from life, lurks within the shadows.“.

As for the characters that may seem, we shouldn’t have a lot data. We will be able to clearly see Fionna and Cake. The one persona we all know will seem is Simon Petrikov, the previous Ice King. This turns out to signify that this sequence is ready after the occasions of Journey Time. The forged could also be unknown and it is unclear if Madeleine Martin will reprise her position as Fionna.

Journey Time ended on Cool animated film Community in 2018 and HBO is making ready to finish its particular sequence Journey Time Far away Lands on HBO Max. We remind you that HBO Max isn’t to be had in Spain, so we can have to attend to determine the place we will see the adventures of Fionna and Cake.