First main points of the animated collection Satan Would possibly Cry, from the manufacturer of Castlevania on Netflix, which could have a number of seasons

Adi Shankar, the manufacturer of Netflix’s acclaimed Castlevania collection and the not too long ago introduced Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, has printed some extra information about its upcoming animated collection according to Capcom’s Satan Would possibly Cry franchise.

“The scripts for the primary season are already performed“Shankar informed IGN Japan in a brand new interview.”They’re radical. I could not be extra excited“.

The scripts were written in collaboration with Alex Larsen, who wrote the screenplay for the function movie Bodied (produced via Shankar and Eminem, amongst others) and who maximum not too long ago wrote at the Netflix anime collection Yasuke.

Shankar explains that the primary season will come with “8 episodes“, however that the tale won’t finish there: As with Castlevania, is making plans a “multi-season arc“, which means that that it is going to spread over a number of attached seasons.

Manufacturer Adi Shankar, cosplaying Dante

Despite the fact that Shankar didn’t need to divulge explicit main points of the tale, he showed that a number of vital characters from the Satan Would possibly Cry franchise will seem. “I will ascertain that Vergil is in it, in addition to Girl, and naturally additionally Dante“, mentioned.

“I will additionally ascertain that Chris Pratt won’t voice any of the characters.“Shankar joked, following contemporary information that puts the actor because the lead in upcoming Tremendous Mario and Garfield motion pictures.

Shankar feedback that running with Capcom in this undertaking has been “a dream“.

“All the group, each the chief and the inventive group, has been extremely type and supportive.He has been running at once with Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a veteran Capcom manufacturer who labored at the unique Satan Would possibly Cry and Resident Evil video games, in addition to 2007’s DMC Satan Would possibly Cry: The Animated Sequence, produced via the Jap animation studio. Madhouse.

“Kobayashi-san has been superb“, cube Shankar. “Capcom is an actual excitement to paintings with. Your personality library is not like anything else you may have accrued“.

It seems that, Satan Would possibly Cry will pass into manufacturing in early 2022, and no unencumber date has been showed but.